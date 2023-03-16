Long before Jokowi complained about imported weapons, domestic manufacturers were already struggling to do defense equipment business

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo complained that the Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan) and the National Police continue to purchase uniforms and weapons from abroad.

Jokowi regretted this as domestic industry was able to supply uniforms and weapons. In fact, they were able to export it.

“I asked the Ministry of Defence, the National Police, for military uniforms. We made them, exported them to all countries, uh, we even bought them from outside, shoes, weapons, we we can make them, you know,” Jokowi said. during the opening of the Business Matching of Domestic Products at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday (3/15/2023).

Jokowi considers foreign purchases legitimate if the imported goods are the main equipment for sophisticated weapon systems (alutsista) such as fighter jets.

However, this does not apply to the purchase of ammunition or footwear as the domestic industry has been able to meet these needs.

“But if guns, bullets, we already can. Also, only shoes, why should we buy outside?” Jokowi said.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta also highlighted the issue of food supply for the soldiers.

He admitted to receiving a story from Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, that the food supplier for the soldiers was always the same, since Luhut was in the army so far as as minister.

“The more suppliers the better because the prices will definitely be competitive. I will check later whether it is true or not,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi admitted that he has repeatedly stressed that all levels of government should use domestic products to boost Indonesia’s economic growth.

“By purchasing domestic products, our economic growth will automatically increase, so we can also use our own productive assets,” Jokowi said.

complained a long time ago

(KOMPAS.com/ACHMAD NASRUDIN YAHYA) Chairman Director of PT Komodo Armament Indonesia Dananjaya A Trihardjo showing his manufacturer’s assault weapons. Chairman Director of PT Komodo Armament Indonesia Dananjaya A Trihardjo showing his manufacturer’s assault weapons.

In fact, what Jokowi alluded to regarding imported uniforms and weapons has already been the subject of complaints from the domestic private defense industry.

They comment on how difficult it is to trade defense equipment in Indonesia.

Chairman and CEO of PT Komodo Armament Indonesia Dananjaya A Trihardjo said one of the difficulties faced by the domestic private defense industry is related to the lack of government attention.

Dananjaya believes that domestic private defense industry products are not supported.

“My hope and also that of other friends in the defense industry, we are encouraged, protected, if this really needs to be corrected, corrected,” Dananjaya told reporters on the sidelines of the exhibition at the international exhibition. from Jakarta, Jakarta, Wednesday (2/11/2022).

He said the private defense industry, especially those who are members of the National Private Defense Industry Association (Pinhantannas), have so far not been scrutinized by the government for their contributions to the use of defense equipment.

This condition is also experienced by PT Komodo Armament Indonesia, a gun manufacturer from Bekasi, West Java.

In fact, Dananjaya revealed, the production quality of the domestic private defense industry is not inferior to that of foreign defense equipment.

“Not all national productions are of inferior quality to those imported. We haven’t tried that yet, if we haven’t tried it we won’t be able to know how well the power of the weapon works,” he said.

Dananjaya said the factory can produce 5,000 assault rifles per year and 2 million 5.56x45mm caliber polymer ammunition per year, as well as propellant and other supporting aspects.

He claims that the domestic content level (TKDN) of his manufacturer’s production reaches 82.5%.

Based on the results of the Indonesian Army Research and Development Service (Dislitbangad) certification test, Dananjaya believes that the quality of its manufactured defense equipment is not inferior to foreign products.

“With what has been R&D, I have no doubt that this weapon is also of imported quality,” he said.

“Because, what was done during the time that we were shooting in R&D, that is, if the weapon is not high quality, you can say that it will not pass R&D “, he added.

(Author: Achmad Nasrudin Yahya, Ardito Ramadhan | Editor: Dani Prabowo, Bagus Santosa)



