Politics
Long before Jokowi complained about imported weapons, domestic manufacturers were already struggling to do defense equipment business
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo complained that the Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan) and the National Police continue to purchase uniforms and weapons from abroad.
Jokowi regretted this as domestic industry was able to supply uniforms and weapons. In fact, they were able to export it.
“I asked the Ministry of Defence, the National Police, for military uniforms. We made them, exported them to all countries, uh, we even bought them from outside, shoes, weapons, we we can make them, you know,” Jokowi said. during the opening of the Business Matching of Domestic Products at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday (3/15/2023).
Also Read: Jokowi hints at MoD-Polri importing uniforms and weapons
Jokowi considers foreign purchases legitimate if the imported goods are the main equipment for sophisticated weapon systems (alutsista) such as fighter jets.
However, this does not apply to the purchase of ammunition or footwear as the domestic industry has been able to meet these needs.
“But if guns, bullets, we already can. Also, only shoes, why should we buy outside?” Jokowi said.
The former governor of DKI Jakarta also highlighted the issue of food supply for the soldiers.
He admitted to receiving a story from Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, that the food supplier for the soldiers was always the same, since Luhut was in the army so far as as minister.
“The more suppliers the better because the prices will definitely be competitive. I will check later whether it is true or not,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi admitted that he has repeatedly stressed that all levels of government should use domestic products to boost Indonesia’s economic growth.
“By purchasing domestic products, our economic growth will automatically increase, so we can also use our own productive assets,” Jokowi said.
complained a long time ago
In fact, what Jokowi alluded to regarding imported uniforms and weapons has already been the subject of complaints from the domestic private defense industry.
They comment on how difficult it is to trade defense equipment in Indonesia.
Chairman and CEO of PT Komodo Armament Indonesia Dananjaya A Trihardjo said one of the difficulties faced by the domestic private defense industry is related to the lack of government attention.
Also Read: Domestic Private Defense Industry Reveals Difficulties Doing Defense Equipment Business
Dananjaya believes that domestic private defense industry products are not supported.
“My hope and also that of other friends in the defense industry, we are encouraged, protected, if this really needs to be corrected, corrected,” Dananjaya told reporters on the sidelines of the exhibition at the international exhibition. from Jakarta, Jakarta, Wednesday (2/11/2022).
He said the private defense industry, especially those who are members of the National Private Defense Industry Association (Pinhantannas), have so far not been scrutinized by the government for their contributions to the use of defense equipment.
This condition is also experienced by PT Komodo Armament Indonesia, a gun manufacturer from Bekasi, West Java.
In fact, Dananjaya revealed, the production quality of the domestic private defense industry is not inferior to that of foreign defense equipment.
“Not all national productions are of inferior quality to those imported. We haven’t tried that yet, if we haven’t tried it we won’t be able to know how well the power of the weapon works,” he said.
Dananjaya said the factory can produce 5,000 assault rifles per year and 2 million 5.56x45mm caliber polymer ammunition per year, as well as propellant and other supporting aspects.
He claims that the domestic content level (TKDN) of his manufacturer’s production reaches 82.5%.
Based on the results of the Indonesian Army Research and Development Service (Dislitbangad) certification test, Dananjaya believes that the quality of its manufactured defense equipment is not inferior to foreign products.
“With what has been R&D, I have no doubt that this weapon is also of imported quality,” he said.
“Because, what was done during the time that we were shooting in R&D, that is, if the weapon is not high quality, you can say that it will not pass R&D “, he added.
(Author: Achmad Nasrudin Yahya, Ardito Ramadhan | Editor: Dani Prabowo, Bagus Santosa)
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/03/16/10411081/jauh-sebelum-jokowi-keluhkan-senjata-impor-pabrikan-dalam-negeri-sudah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Dance in The Park and other fitness events around Houston
- NHS should not use fear of technology risk to avoid adopting innovation
- Xi Jinping says China should develop self-sustaining tech industry
- Jokowi meets with the Prime Minister of Singapore today and discusses cooperation between IKN and energy
- Seeing Green: St. Patrick’s Day in Knoxville | Entertainment
- Dallas Cowboys release former Ohio State football RB Ezekiel Elliott
- Denim on denim: everything you need to be trendy with denim this year
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google Brings AI Features to Docs, Gmail
- Hear what Russia had to say about US drones
- Budget 2023: Highlights from Jeremy Hunt and Keir Starmer
- A 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near New Zealand