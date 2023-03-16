Trump Media probed for possible Russia-linked money laundering on loan approved by Don Jr.: report





Federal prosecutors in New York investigating former President Donald Trump’s social media company ‘examined’ whether it violated money laundering laws by accentuating $8 million in loans with alleged links to the Russia, according to The Guardian.

Trump Media, owner of Truth Social, faced a criminal investigation last year in connection with its proposed merger with a blank check company called Digital World (DWAC). Towards the end of the year, prosecutors began examining two loans totaling $8 million sent to Trump Media via the Caribbean by two shadowy entities that appear to be “controlled in part by the relationship of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” according to the report.

The first loan, a $2 million wire transfer, appears to have been approved by Donald Trump Jr., who serves on the company’s board of directors, according to the report.

“Just want to update you, no guarantees these will be signed and funded, but we remain hopeful,” John Haley, a Trump Media attorney, wrote in a December 2021 email.

“Thank you John, it’s much appreciated,” Trump Jr replied.

Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell told MSNBC that prosecutors “were tipped” late last year on loans made at a time when Trump’s company was “cash poor.”

“They went to get bridge financing from a bank, and then in February 2022 they got a second $6 million loan from two different companies,” Lowell said. “It turned out to be pretty much one and the same company, and if you trace the beneficiaries, you come to the nephew of a Putin ally who was the first deputy minister of Justice in Russia and previously served in Putin’s executive office.”

The first $2 million loan was wired in December 2021 by a company called Paxum Bank, which has a history of providing banking sources to the pornography and sex worker industries, although the promissory note identified an entity called ES Family Trust as the lender. Trump Media then received an “unexpected” second payment of $6 million from the ES Family Trust, according to receipts reviewed by The Guardian.

Will Wilkerson, a former co-founder of Trump Media, told the Guardian that DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando, who originated the first loan, declined to provide details about the lenders’ true identities or where the money came from. the money.

Prosecutors examined the “Russian connection,” according to the report, focusing on Anton Postolnikov, the nephew of Putin ally Aleksandr Smirnov, who served in Putin’s administration.

Wilkerson told the Guardian that former Trump Media chief financial officer Philip Juhan considered returning the money, but he was never fired, in part because losing $8 million of an estimated $12 million that the company had on his account would have strained his finances.

Prosecutors began investigating the payments after Wilkerson alerted the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan to the payments in October 2022. Trump was the company’s president at the time, though it’s unclear if he was aware of the nature of the loans and did not seem interested. in day-to-day operations, Wilkerson told the outlet.

The report said the extent of exposure for Trump Media and its executives is unclear, although legal experts told the outlet that money laundering prosecutions are often based on circumstantial evidence.

“Even if Trump Media and its executives are not exposed to crime for the transactions,” Lowell wrote, “the optics of borrowing money from potentially disreputable sources through opaque conduits could cloud the picture. of Trump as he seeks to retake the White House in 2024″.

