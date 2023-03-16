Politics
Reviews | Biden should listen to Zelenskyy on China
If that’s true, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy certainly didn’t get the memo. He would have seen the merit in some parts of the Chinese plan, and looking forward to discuss with Chinese leaders. In fact, it has just been reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet virtually with Zelenskyy when he travels to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Zelenskyy, the more countries, especially the big, influential ones, think about how to end the war in Ukraine while respecting our sovereignty, with a just peace, the sooner it will happen.
Ukraine’s openness to China’s involvement makes sense. The plan is not stacked in favor of Russia, despite the two nations’ supposed friendship without limits (a characterization which turned out to be overkill). In addition to urging respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, it contains many elements that should also rile Russia: protecting civilians, condemning threats to use nuclear weapons, and ending interference in the humanitarian aid.
It is important to note that Ukraine will also want to maintain good relations with China once the war is over. The cost of rebuilding its infrastructure will likely exceed what the West is willing or able to provide, and the plan ends by declaring China’s desire to join the international community in supporting post-conflict reconstruction.
To be clear, this is not an argument for the Chinese plan itself. The plan is thin on details, and an immediate ceasefire could freeze Russia’s territorial gains in place and undermine Ukrainian momentum on the battlefield. When China failed to vote with the majority of countries at the United Nations to condemn the Russian invasion as illegal, China’s judgment and impartiality were rightly called into question. Beijing could also be motivated as much by a desire to boost its international reputation as by a desire to make peace.
But when creative diplomacy is the only alternative to a costly and costly war forever, no diplomatic effort should be summarily dismissed. The Biden administration should see this as an opportunity to work collaboratively with China, to combine each other’s weight with one of the fighters to, for example, co-host negotiations that ultimately reaffirm Ukraine’s sovereignty and ensure its future safety. Unfortunately, Washington seems so allergic to the prospect of China playing a major diplomatic role that it is blind to the reality that US interests could be well served by a Chinese diplomatic success.
Many analysts and US officials have long believed that Ukraine will be unable to retake all of its territory by force, and that the end of the war will require a diplomatic settlement. Entrenched Russian forces cannot be expelled from Crimea without the kind of Western-backed Ukrainian offensive that would risk triggering Russia use of nuclear weapons. Despite publicly supporting Ukraine’s right to retake Crimea, the Biden administration shrewdly refuses to provide the Ukrainian military with the long-range missiles such an effort would require, and asked Zelenskyy privately remain open to negotiations.
Within the administration, the military leadership has shown the greatest caution. I recently sat down with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for an upcoming episode of Eurasia Group Foundations none of the above podcast, and he said that neither Russia nor Ukraine would likely achieve all of their political goals by military means. Instead, he insists that the war will likely end when somewhere, somehow, someone finds a way to get to a negotiating table. When asked if the United States should take any peace plan seriously, no matter that he comes from ItalyTurkey or even China, Milley did not disagree.
A negotiated outcome would be morally unsatisfactory compared to a decisive defeat and complete Russian withdrawal from occupied Ukrainian territory. But such a withdrawal remains unlikely given the harsh realities of Russia’s degraded but still considerable military capability, its continued will to fight, and its nuclear posture. The decision of whether and how to negotiate ultimately rests with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia alone, not the United States (or China). But we shouldn’t automatically reject peace overtures from perhaps the only country that has both. close diplomatic relations with and considerable economic leverage on Russia.
If Putin’s failures on the battlefield continue to mount, pressure from China could bring him to the negotiating table. The Americas’ approach to ending the war in Ukraine should recognize these realities. He should also recognize the inherent hypocrisy of touting the Ukrainian agency when it pursues war, but not when it seeks peace.
The tendency of Biden administrations to present international politics as a great struggle between democracy and autocracy could cloud its strategic calculations. President said it would not be rational for China to help with peace negotiations, reinforcing the idea that autocratic countries simply cannot play a constructive role in resolving the war between autocracy and democracy.
Such an ideologically biased approach ignores the possibility that successful diplomacy is often based on shared interests, not just shared values. China may not share the Americas’ frustration with Russia’s challenge to the Western-led geopolitical order, but Chinese leaders want to limit economic disruption and the risk of nuclear escalation. We can criticize the Chinese form of government and human rights abuses while appreciating their rational interests in ending the war.
Ukraine is fighting a just and brave battle, and the Biden administrations’ support for Kyiv has been by turns generous and wise. But as the stakes, costs and risks rise, the United States will want to hasten the end of hostilities.
If China can really help Ukraine reach mutually agreeable terms with the country that invaded it, killed dozens of its people and occupied its territory, surely the United States can be humble enough to allow its main geopolitical rival a diplomatic victory. After all, true diplomacy requires working with competitors, not just friends. In his State of the Union address, Biden said he was committed to working with China where he can advance American interests and benefit the world. This could be the first real test of that commitment. In Ukraine, China’s victory is not necessarily America’s defeat.
