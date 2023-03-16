Violence erupts outside former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Pakistan as police attempt to arrest him: Peoples Dispatch





Police deployment in the streets of Zaman Park in Lahore, where Imran Khan’s residence is located. (Photo: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/Twitter)

Late Tuesday March 14, clashes erupted between Pakistani police and Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters as the former arrived at Khans residence in Lahore to arrest him for corruption.

My house has been under heavy attack since yesterday afternoon. Last attack of the Rangers, pitting the largest political party against the army. This is what the PDM and the enemies of Pakistan want. No lessons learned from the East Pakistan tragedy. pic.twitter.com/SBcrCcYEo5

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

On March 15, the PTI issued an alert in a tweet, writing: Residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan under attack. He also added that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence is currently under attack by this fascist regime, while sharing images of smoke billowing around Khan’s residence.

Clashes continued for nearly 24 hours, until March 15, when police fired tear gas and rubber balls at the Khans’ residence in Lahore. Several injuries were reported on both sides. Security forces deployed outside Khan’s residence had begun to retreat, but relief only came when the Lahore High Court ordered the operation suspended until the morning of Thursday 16 March.

On February 28, a magistrate’s court in the national capital Islamabad issued a non-releasable arrest warrant against Khan for his continued absence from court hearings on charges of corruption and undeclared assets while in power from 2018 to 2022. “We will arrest Imran Khan today and bring him to court,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said at a public rally broadcast live on local television channels.

Imra Khan and his government were ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament. He frequently criticized state institutions and the Pakistani military in his public speeches. In October last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Khan as a member of parliament, finding him guilty of corrupt practices. Since the ousting of Imran Khan, the PTI has taken to the streets to demand an early general election. General elections are currently scheduled for October 2023.

In November, Khan survived an assassination attempt when he was shot and wounded during a protest march in Punjabs Wazirabad.

