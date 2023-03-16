Trump prepares extensive opposition dossier on Ron DeSanctimonious





The team itself has felt like it’s been on a free ride without review for several years, said Bryan Lanza, who worked on the Trumps 2016 campaign and remains close with the Trumps team. Just because he’s aggressive and ready to fight doesn’t mean he’s MAGA. MAGA is the politics and there is a tremendous amount of light between Trump’s policies and DeSantis’ policies. The more this is highlighted, the more DeSantis is going to be exposed as another member of the establishment and compared to Jeb Bush.

The preparations are the latest sign of a deadly primary fight to come, which could make 2016’s primary fireworks seem tame by comparison. This is a high risk, high reward game. The child pornography charges, for one, mirror those used by Republican senators against then-Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. And in DeSantis’ case, his contemporaries insisted that the plea deals he signed were not unusual.

To make an allegation that he was lenient on any type of case, especially child pornography, is just ridiculous. It defies the logic of what I saw in the office or what my office would let happen, Ronald Henry, a retired assistant U.S. attorney who served as DeSantis’ supervisor when he was an assistant U.S. attorney, told POLITICO. special. He was not a lone wolf doing business without the full weight of the US Attorney’s office overseeing what he was doing.

Already, Trump has seen several notable defections from his camp, with former allies citing the childish antics of ex-presidents.

Trump was a good political guy and I had put him up there with Ronald Reagan on politics, but in the presidency he was a disaster in the way he acted, calling people by names, said the former Congressman Tom Marino, who co-chaired Trumps 2015 campaign in Pennsylvania but now supports DeSantis. He’s just not a nice person If he thinks he’s had a hard time getting elected before, there’s more and more people across the country saying I’m the one for him first time, second time, but what’s going on and his problems, I don’t think I can support him.

Trump didn’t wait to begin what should be a massive anti-DeSantis campaign. He digs at Florida governors to back down on raising the retirement age and privatizing Social Security and Medicare, asks unsavory questions about DeSantis’ time as a teacher in Georgia, and has considered various nicknames for the governor, including Ron Establishment and Tiny D, which he tells reporters he likes. For now, he’s settling on Ron DeSanctimonious, or, for short, DeSanctus. Trump denied ever considering another oft-mentioned nickname, Meatball Ron, and told reporters it was too crude.

I’m a very loyal person, Trump told a small group of reporters en route to Iowa on Monday. There’s no hostility but I think it’s a weird thing that he was out of politics, he was dead, I don’t think it’s mean. I’m a very loyal person, so I don’t understand disloyalty, but you see it in politics.

Trump even released a video on Tuesday praising former Florida governors and saying the state was doing fantastically well before DeSantis. The sun and the ocean are very alluring, it’s not too difficult to work with these factors.

The Trump campaign’s goal is to capitalize on the months leading up to DeSantis’ announcement by deploying new lines of attack against the Florida governor and painting him as the establishment’s hand-picked favorite, not as the heir apparent to the MAGA throne.

DeSantis himself called Trump’s attacks mere noise.

A DeSantis spokesperson declined to comment.

DeSantis doesn’t need to promote himself, Marino said. He’s a boss. He doesn’t call people by names. He doesn’t make fun of women. It’s easy. I really wanted to say that Trump was a political genius and he really screwed it up. I told him about it. He knows everything.

In public remarks, DeSantis contrasted unnamed Trump by pointing to his landslide victory in 2022, noting that he does not rely on polls, a favorite Trump tool to dictate decisions, and that his administration is leak free.

But the rivalry that has been simmering for months could begin to boil over as the pair criss-cross the country, hang out with donors in wealthy Palm Beach enclaves and begin to unveil key campaign support.

On Friday, DeSantis made two stops in Iowa as part of a tour for his book, The Courage to be Free, and traveled to Nevada on Saturday. Trump traveled to Iowa on Monday for an education policy roundtable.

As DeSantis spoke in Iowans, Trump lashed out at the Florida governor on Truth Social, taking aim at his very small crowds, his support for ending a term on ethanol, and his votes on Social Security and the Health Insurance.

Copies of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ book ‘The Courage to Be Free’ are handed out before he speaks at an event on March 10, 2023. | Ron Johnson/AP Photo

DeSantis didn’t mention 2024 during his speech in Iowa, but his decision to visit the state that holds the first contest on the Republican nominating calendar indicated he was more than flirting with a race. DeSantis is not expected to make a presidential announcement until after Florida’s legislative session ends in May.

DeSantis Iowa’s visit came as a new line-up, Never Back Down PAC, launched on Thursday. This group is led by Ken Cuccinelli, one of the former Trump administration officials. And in a potential sign of upcoming defections, Marino and another former Trump booster, Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania, also announced their intention to support the committee.

Some Trump allies acknowledge that DeSantis has been able to attract deep-pocketed donors and some establishment Republicans eager to get out of Trump’s constant chaos. They say it might be difficult for him to reunite this cohort and some of the right-wing populist voters who have been part of the base of past presidents in the past.

Trump’s team tried to drive a wedge between the two by highlighting DeSantis’ voting record in Congress on support for overseas military engagement and duty cuts. They’re also keen to go after DeSantis’ Covid response, though it’s unclear how strong an attack line will be for voters who saw thousands flock to the Sunshine State during the pandemic.

But they also plan to highlight what is described as the personality factor. Trump allies say the Florida governor can be clumsy and mechanical in public, and note he has largely avoided the press. To contrast this, Trump’s team organized a trip to East Palestine, Ohio to bring attention to the train derailment and interact with residents affected by the accident. They’ve given local and national media the chance to ask Trump questions and have scheduled unannounced stops at places like McDonalds where he can interact with the public.

The Trumps team also sees an inherent advantage in its ranks. Top Trump campaign and PAC-aligned lieutenants including Susie Wiles, Jason Miller, Taylor Budowich, Justin Caporale and Tony Fabrizio, all of whom previously worked for DeSantis.

One of Trump’s aides noted that this reflected DeSantis’ high staff turnover, though Trump himself has cycled through dozens of top aides over the years, often in a very haphazard and public fashion, a fact to which DeSantis referred. Indeed, some of the top Trump administration officials, such as Haley, Pence and Pompeo, have announced a presidential election or are actively considering one.

You look at my administration, part of the reason may have done well, they don’t leak to the media, we don’t have any palace intrigue, we don’t have any drama. It’s fair execution every day, and we end up beating the left every day for four years, DeSantis said in Des Moines.

Asked by POLITICO at the recent CPAC meeting what that might say about his own leadership, Trump described his former cabinet members as ambitious and said he was proud of their accomplishments under him. The more the merrier, the more he adds that they enter the campaign.

Alex Isenstadt contributed to this report from Davenport, Iowa.

