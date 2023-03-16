28-week-old fetus undergoes rare heart surgery in mother’s womb at AIIMS; Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the feat of the doctors | Delhi News







The procedure was the first of its kind in a government hospital and the Prime Minister tweeted, proud of India’s doctors for their dexterity and innovation.” Proud of Indian doctors for their dexterity and innovation. https://t.co/Rud6hMY7OG Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1678891060000 NEW DELHI: In a rare surgery, even hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a team of doctors from AIIMS performed a complicated balloon dilation procedure in a heart “the size of a grape of a 28-week-old fetus in mothers womb in just 90 seconds recently.The procedure was the first of its kind in a government hospital and the Prime Minister tweeted, proud of India’s doctors for their dexterity and innovation.” Doctors say a 26-year-old pregnant woman was admitted to hospital with a history of two miscarriages and the death of a child 20 days after birth and possibly due to heart disease.

She was determined to continue with her pregnancy despite the doctors telling her about the poor heart condition of the fetus. She agreed to the procedure and gave her consent to perform the procedure in her womb.

A team of interventional cardiologists along with doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology performed the procedure called balloon dilation in the obstructed heart valve.

Preparation for such surgery took almost a week, and the actual procedure took only 90 seconds.

If the procedure had not been carried out in time, the baby’s heart, which was not forming properly, would have shrunk further, the doctors said, adding that they hoped all would be well once the child was born.

One of the doctors from the team of cardiologists, who performed the procedure, told TOI that the main chamber (left ventricle) of the heart does not expand in such cases due to the narrowing of the main valve.

The main valve of the 28 week old fetus was also closed due to less blood flow and if left untreated would have developed into a case of aortic atresia (a rare congenital heart defect in which there is no has no opening from the left ventricle of the heart to the aorta (this type of obstruction interrupts blood flow from the left ventricle of the heart to the body) at the time of birth.

We did the procedure to stop the main valve from closing, he said, adding that a second aortic valve balloon dilation operation (with a bigger balloon) will likely be done again after the birth. of the child in the first week. . The doctor added that if this is successful, the child will have a decent life. The woman’s delivery is expected in 2-4 weeks.

The whole procedure had to be done very quickly. It was very difficult. With this remodeling procedure, doctors hope to better develop the fetal heart. Both are stable and closely monitored by doctors.

The doctor further stated that if this procedure had not been performed, it would have resulted in three stage surgeries at the time of child birth and the longevity of such patients is 10 to 15 years. In Western countries, a pediatric heart transplant is done after 15 years.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also praised the team of doctors at AIIMS Delhi for successfully performing the rare procedure on the heart of a grape-sized fetus from from his Twitter account. He said, my prayers for the welfare of the baby and the mother.

