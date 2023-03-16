Leaked messages intensify BBC’s political impartiality crisis

On March 23, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic turned life upside down in the UK (and everywhere else), the British government imposed a historic stay-at-home order. Lockdown Britain, read the first page of the Daily mail. Britain on lockdown, the Metro declared title. It wasn’t just the tabloids: Sky News also called the order a lockdown. The BBC, however, used different language to describe what was happening to restrictions and restrictions on everyday life, a decision apparently taken at the request of the British Conservative government. Hi all D sts asking if we can avoid the word lockdown. I’ve been told the message will be that they want to keep pushing people to stay home, but they’re not talking about enforcement at this time, an editor wrote to correspondents in an email headlined NOTICE IMPORTANT – rebroadcast language, The Guardianreported Tuesday.

This memo is one of a handful of leaked WhatsApp emails and messages from 2020 to 2022 obtained by THE Guardian amid concern from some BBC insiders that the company has been too bullied by the government in recent years, according to the newspaper. Another post, from October 2021, shows an editor asking reporters to change coverage of the Labor Party, amid a complaint from No 10. D St complaining about not reflecting the mess of plan b in line. that is, Ashworth said it earlier this week, then reversed. Can we increase the skepticism on this a bit? the message reads, referring to the stricter COVID restrictions thatJonathan Ashworth, Labor’s shadow health secretary, originally featured. Downing Street argued that Labor was continuing to change its stance on Covid restrictions and a line was added to the BBC’s online story to that effect, The Guardian reports.

In a statement, the BBC insisted it made its own independent editorial decisions and that none of the posts show otherwise, calling the leaked information selective out-of-context posts that do not accurately reflect the decision-making. BBC editorial. But the apparent pressure from Downing Street comes at a time when the BBC’s relationship with the government is under particular scrutiny, following the high-profile suspension of its biggest sports presenter,Gary Linekerabout his tweet criticizing immigration policy.

Lineker, a former English football star turned sportscaster,called plans to crack down on migrants crossing the English Channel a policy of immeasurable cruelty directed against the most vulnerable in language not unlike that used by Germany in the 1930s. Among those who criticized the tweet from Linekers, there was the British Prime Minister’s press secretaryRishi SunakWHOtold reporters Linekers comment was not acceptable and it was disappointing to see this kind of rhetoric coming from someone whose salary is funded by hard working Brits. [license fee] payers, referring to the national television tax which primarily funds the BBC. The BBCsaid Lineker was being told about his comments, and two days after the tweet,suspended Lineker, saying he would step down from his football showGame of the day until there is an agreed and clear position on his use of social media. Both Linekers co-hosts responded to the decision by refusing to appear on the show in solidarity with Lineker, and others from the BBC’s sports department also refused to work while their colleague was suspended,by the Hollywood journalist.

The BBC ended Linekers’ suspension on Monday, andTim Daviethe general manager of corporations,said in a statement that the BBC would launch an independent review of its social media guidelines, with a particular focus on freelancers outside the news and current affairs like Lineker. The saga has endangered the independence of the BBC and its reputation,Claire EnderLondon-based media researcher,said THENew York Times. This is unfortunate because it is, at bottom, a dispute over whether the BBC can impose its social media guidelines on an entrepreneur.

More broadly, however, the episode was about a transatlantic debate over journalistic objectivity, asColumbia Journalism ReviewsJon Allsopput it’s about whether journalists can share their opinions without compromising the perceived neutrality of the newsrooms they work for. The Lineker controversy hinges on a dynamic unique to the BBC, with its public funding model and its mandate to be politically impartial, Allsop noted. As the TimeRemarksboth Davie andRichard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC board, have links to the Conservative Party. Sharp faces a review whether he failed to properly disclose his role in helping the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure aready weeks before Sharp was recommended for the job. Sharp denied any involvement in arranging a loan for Johnson and resisted calls to step down. These calls were rekindled in the middle of the perception that the BBC bowed to government pressure by suspending Lineker.