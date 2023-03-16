Pakistani police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan to Thursday, easing unrest





LAHORE, Pakistan, March 15 (Reuters) – A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered police to halt an operation to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, ending clashes with supporters of the former cricketer outside his home during which police fired water cannons and tears. gas.

Security forces have retreated around the house in the eastern city of Lahore, easing political instability in the nuclear-armed country which is grappling with an economic crisis and awaiting a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Lahore’s high court ordered police to postpone Khan’s arrest until Thursday, provincial information minister Amir Mir told Reuters.

Earlier, a senior police official said security forces pulled out to host the Pakistani Cricket Super League, the country’s biggest sporting event, which is being held at a stadium a few kilometers (miles) away.

A lower court in Islamabad had issued a warrant against Khan for defying orders to appear in court for illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

In a tweet, Khan said he had signed a “bond” that would guarantee his appearance in court by the March 18 deadline. Senior aide Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan had asked the court to stop the police action.

According to a list shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb last year, gifts given to Khan include seven watches, including one worth 85 million rupees (about $300,000).

The list, which Reuters could not independently verify, also included perfumes, diamond jewelry and tableware.

[1/10]A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan throws stones towards police during clashes in Lahore, Pakistan March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a staff-level agreement with the IMF would come soon. Pakistan expects to release $1.1 billion from the IMF, which will be essential to help it avoid defaulting on its external debt obligations.

“Pakistan and the IMF appear to be close to reaching an agreement, but the IMF remains nervous,” said Gareth Leather, senior economist in Capital Economics’ emerging Asia team. “It’s partly because of the country’s unstable politics.”

Pakistani 2024 dollar-denominated bonds fell nearly 7 cents on the dollar after the clashes.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet served a full term and the military has ruled for nearly half of the country’s history.

Emre Akcakmak, a Dubai-based senior consultant at East Capital, said delays in reaching an IMF deal had put more strain on the country’s finances, “increasing support for Khan himself”.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held protest rallies across the country to demand snap elections, in which he was shot and wounded.

Sharif rejected Khan’s demands, saying elections will take place as scheduled later this year.

Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari and Asif Shazhad, additional reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Marc Jones in London, Writing by Miral Fahmy; edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Nick Macfie

