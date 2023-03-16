Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team DW 16.03.2023





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 4 of 2023 regarding the monitoring team for the implementation of recommendations for the non-judicial resolution of serious human rights violations. The presidential decree consists of 14 articles. Based on a copy of the Presidential Executive Order seen by detik.com, Thursday (3/16/2023), Article 2 states that this Oversight Team is under and responsible to the President. He also explained the functions of the monitoring team for the non-judicial resolution of human rights violations. “Article 3: The PPHAM monitoring team as referred to in Article 1 is responsible for: (a) monitoring, evaluating and controlling the implementation of the recommendations of the non-judicial dispute resolution team; past serious human rights violations by the Minister/Head of Institution and; (b) report to the President at least 6 (six) months per year or at any time if necessary”, writes the presidential decree. The Monitoring Team for the Resolution of Gross Human Rights Violations is chaired by the Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Lieutenant General Teguh Pudjo Rumekso. The presidential decree was stipulated on Wednesday, March 15 yesterday. “This presidential decree comes into force on the date on which it is stipulated”, reads article 14 of the presidential decree number 4 of 2023 concerning the monitoring team for the implementation of recommendations for non-judicial resolution serious violations of human rights. On the same day, Jokowi also published the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 2 of 2023 regarding the implementation of recommendations for the non-judicial resolution of serious human rights violations. The instruction was addressed to almost all ministers. Namely the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs; PMK Coordinating Minister; Minister of the Interior ; Minister of Foreign Affairs; minister of religion; Menkumham; Ministry of Finance; Minister of Research and Technology; Health Minister; Minister of Social Affairs; the Minister of Labour; Minister of PUPR; Minister of Agriculture; Minister of Public Enterprises; Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs; Menparekraf/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency. In addition, the three chiefs of law enforcement who received instructions were the Attorney General, the Commander of the TNI, and the Chief of the National Police. “Take necessary measures in a coordinated and integrated manner according to their respective duties, functions and authorities to implement the recommendations of the PPHAM team in the form of: (a). Restoring the rights of victims of gross rights violations rights in a fair and wise manner; and (b) prevent the recurrence of gross human rights violations,” reads the first bullet point of Presidential Instruction (Inpres) Number 2 of 2023 .(gtp/ha) Read the full article at: Detik News Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team, chaired by Sesmenkopolhukam

