‘India could have won another Oscar if…’: KT Rama Rao’s dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after RRR success | India News

NIZAMABAD: Minister Telangana and Bharat Rashtra Samithi President KT Rama Rao launched a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, saying India could have won another Oscar if the latter had been nominated in the Best Actor category . “If we had sent Prime Minister Modi there, we would have also gotten another Best Actor Oscar. He said that Rs 15 lakh would be credited once he comes to power. Did any of you he received 15 lakh? Where did that Rs 15 lakh go? KTR said during a public meeting held in Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district.

He also said that the prime minister is “looting” the country for Adani’s sake. “The Prime Minister is ‘God’ to Adani. The wealth of the country is plundered and this money is credited to the accounts of his friend (Adani) and collects ‘chanda’, then tries to destroy the opposition parties by buying MPs, then come here and show off their acting skills,” he added.

“What has Congress done for the state over the past 55 years? Why should leaders who have done nothing be given a chance when they had a chance? he remarked. The minister also attacked the Prime Minister Modi-led Center for LPG price hikes. “The Center has raised the price of petrol from Rs 70 to Rs 115 per litre. The gas bottle is now at Rs 1200 against Rs 400 previously,” KTR added.

After SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won an Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ on Monday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao hit out at BJP’s Telangana leader Bandi Sanjay by sharing an old video where he allegedly heard threats. to burn the reels of the film as well as the rooms where it is projected. “Soon you will be told by the SAME bigot that the award was given only because of Modi,” tweeted KT Rama Rao. KTR made the scathing remark after the BJP head of state congratulated the entire “RRR” team for winning the “Best Original Song” award at the 95th Academy Awards.