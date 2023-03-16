Feds Investigate Trump Media for Possible Money Laundering Violations





Federal prosecutors have investigated Donald Trump’s social media company for potential violations of money laundering laws in connection with $8 million in loans that appeared to have ties to Russia, the Guardian reported.

According to the report, $8 million in funds transferred to the Trump Media & Technology Group in 2021 and 2022 came from “two shadowy entities that both appear to be controlled in part by the relationship of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Representatives for TMTG did not respond to a request for comment. Nicholas Biase, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, declined to comment.

Trump, the former US president who failed in his 2020 re-election bid, formed Trump Media & Technology Group in the fall of 2021. This came after Trump was suspended from major internet and social platforms – including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube – on his praise and encouragement of rioters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

In early 2022, TMTG launched Truth Social, a Twitter copycat app, where the ex-president currently has around 5 million followers. Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account and more recently Meta allowed him to return to Facebook and Instagram, but Trump said he would remain exclusively on Truth Social.

Trump Media & Technology Group previously announced plans to merge with Miami-based Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), to become a publicly traded entity. The deal would provide TMTG with up to $1.3 billion in capital, according to documents filed by DWAC. TMTG is led by CEO Devin Nunes, the former congressman who unsuccessfully sued Twitter, alleging in part that he was defamed by anonymous parody accounts “Devin Nunes’ Mom” ​​and “Devin Nunes’ Cow”. “.

In June 2022, Digital World disclosed that it had received subpoenas in a federal grand jury investigation in the US Department of Justice’s Southern District of New York seeking information about its financial dealings in as part of the planned merger with Trump Media & Technology Group. DWAC previously disclosed that its proposed TMTG deal was also under review by the SEC.

After the DWAC-TMTG merger was delayed by the SEC investigation, Trump Media & Technology Group “was on the brink of collapse” and “needed a bridge loan to keep the business afloat”, according to the Guardian report. The $8 million in loans, facilitated by DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando, were awarded to Paxum Bank, registered in the Caribbean nation of Dominica; one of the bank’s directors, Anton Postolnikov, “appears to be related” to Russian businessman and close Putin ally Aleksandr Smirnov, according to the Guardian report.

Prosecutors appeared to have “taken a particular interest” in Paxum Bank’s payments to TMTG because the bank “has a history of providing banking services to the pornography and sex worker industries, which increases the risk of engaging money laundering and other illicit financing,” according to the Guardian report.

The “obscure origins” of the $8 million loan “alarmed Trump Media” and in the spring of 2022, then-CFO Phillip Juhan “weighed the return of the money”, reported the Guardian, citing an interview with ousted TMTG co-founder Will Wilkerson. The money was not returned in part because Trump Media only had about $12 million in cash at the time, Wilkerson told the Guardian.

Trump – who has repeatedly and incorrectly claimed he won the 2020 election – is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election.

