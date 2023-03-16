Xi Jinping says China should develop self-sustaining tech industry





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China must become self-sufficient in technology. According to him, it is crucial for China to accelerate its capacities for autonomy, in order to ensure that the United States does not have any influence on Beijing. “China should strive to achieve greater autonomy and strength in science and technology, and promote industrial transformation,” Xi said, according to a Nikkei Asia reproduction. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the National People’s Congress, which is China’s rubber. parliament stamp. The same stamped parliament that nominated him president for the third time. “I will faithfully fulfill the duties entrusted by the constitution,” Xi said. Xi’s statement comes against the backdrop of the US attempt to cut off China’s access to advanced semiconductors. Xi’s goal is for China to become a self-sufficient technological power. Role of technology in geopolitics The importance of technology in contemporary geopolitics cannot be overstated. Technology is driving the fourth industrial revolution, which is characterized by the integration of artificial intelligence, automation, big data and the Internet of Things into all aspects of society. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize industries and create new opportunities for economic growth and development. At the same time, technology has become an essential part of national security and military strategy. The development and deployment of advanced technologies, such as autonomous weapons and cyber capabilities, are key to maintaining military superiority and deterring potential adversaries. The US-China tech rivalry centers on several key areas, including 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing. Competition is fueled by the desire for economic and technological dominance, as well as concerns about national security and espionage. The United States has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices and stealing intellectual property, while China has accused the United States of trying to contain its rise as a global power. The United States has also implemented a series of measures aimed at limiting Chinese access to American technology, including export controls and investment restrictions. In response, China has invested heavily in its own technology sector, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing. China’s “Made in China 2025” plan aims to make China a world leader in high-tech manufacturing, and the country has made significant progress in developing its own indigenous technology. The implications of the technological rivalry between the United States and China are far-reaching. In the economic realm, the rivalry has led to a decoupling of the US and Chinese tech sectors, with companies facing increased regulatory scrutiny and restrictions on cross-border investment. This has raised concerns about the impact on global supply chains and innovation. In the political sphere, this technological rivalry has heightened tensions between the United States and China, with both sides accusing the other of engaging in unfair practices and violating international norms. This has led to a more adversarial relationship between the two nations, with implications for regional stability and global governance. In the area of ​​security, technological rivalry has raised concerns about the development and deployment of advanced technologies and their impact on the balance of power between the United States and China. The development of cyber capabilities also raises concerns about cyber attacks and cyber espionage.

