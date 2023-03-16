Charge Donald Trump for winning Stormy Daniels? The Dilemma of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs New York Daily News





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly set to indict Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels case. It was time.

You remember Stormy. It was the porn star who claimed to have had an affair with Trump at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006, but waited until he ran for president in 2016 to threaten to go public on the eve of the presidential election. She received $130,000 in secret money to buy her silence. Trump called it a simple private transaction. Extramarital sex never looks good when you’re running for president, especially when you’re trying to appeal to a MAGA evangelical base.

The circumstances of the payment had enough insignia of fraud to raise the eyebrows of the most timid prosecutor. There was a declared settlement agreement to jeopardize non-existent claims between Peggy Peterson and David Dennison, fictitious names intended to conceal the real interested parties. The gain is said to come from a bogus company called Essential Consultants, set up by Trump’s remedial attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen borrowed against his house to raise the money. He only released the funds after Stormy informed Cohen that she was about to tell her story to the National Enquirer. In 2017, (after becoming president), Trump signed checks reimbursing Cohen. The payments were falsely styled for legal services rendered under a fictitious retainer. These were actually illegal contributions to the Trump campaign. It was a cover-up, plain and simple, to conceal the true nature of the payments, and a criminal violation of federal campaign finance laws.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to violating election laws and went to jail. He is now said to be cooperating with Braggs’ office.

Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig reports in his book Untouchable that the federal government considered indicting Trump in 2021 for this flagrant violation of federal election laws, but decided against it because the events of January 6 made campaign finance violations seeming somehow insignificant and outdated by comparison. . We were well aware of the prudential reasons why you wouldn’t charge a president even after he was gone, a person in a position to know told Honig.

Under New York law, forgery of business records (FBR) is a crime where the forgery is intended to conceal another crime. Otherwise, the offense is only a misdemeanor, punishable by one year in prison with small potatoes for a former president. Trump falsified transactional records to conceal the federal campaign finance breach. The question is, what is a felony enabling the enhancement of a felony: a New York felony, clearly, but when the FBR criminal law speaks of a felony, does it include a federal felony?

Cy Vance, Braggs’ predecessor, left office leaving the Trump/Daniels case in abeyance.

But the status of the FBR is ambiguous. It seems to give with one hand and take away with the other. There are strong political reasons for turning the FBR crime into a crime where the underlying crime is federal. The political reason is that we take a dim view of people who falsify business records to conceal illegal campaign contributions.

Judges interpret the meaning of an ambiguous law in light of other laws on the same subject. Here, there is something useful in the judicial law of New York. In the context of the automatic disbarment of an attorney upon conviction for a felony, the New York Court of Appeals has emphasized that conviction of a federal crime as well as a state crime is sufficient to warrant automatic disbarment even if there is no analog to New York law, reaffirming its position that: Section 90(4) of the Judiciary Act mandates automatic disbarment when a lawyer is found guilty of a crime deemed by Congress to be of such gravity and so offensive to the community that it deserves punishment as a crime.

Cohen appeared before a New York County grand jury on Monday and returns on Wednesday. Prosecutors also invited Trump to appear to give his side of the story, but Trump quickly refused to testify, losing his last clear chance to avoid indictment.

We are all equal before the law and criminal investigations are colorblind. Even so, Trump, feeling the heat from the reignited Stormy investigation, played the race card, calling Bragg a racist, a term he reserves for some investigating prosecutors. Bragg is black.

Bragg may well have bragging rights for being first across the finish line in prosecutors’ frustratingly slow race to indict Donald Trump.

Zirin is a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

