Imran Khan supporters protest in Pakistan over fear of his arrest





Protests have spread across Pakistan as police attempt to arrest opposition leader Imran Khan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government struggles to restore calm.

Law enforcement clashed with protesters loyal to the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party outside his home in central Lahore on Wednesday, following a failed attempt to arrest the former prime minister on Tuesday night.

His supporters outside the compound threw stones at police, who used tear gas, armored vehicles and water cannons to try to contain the protests. The PTI alleged that the complex was under attack.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year, has for months been locked in a bitter political stalemate with the Sharifs government, which is grappling with a deep economic crisis.

Many analysts believe Khan will be the most popular candidate if he is allowed to stand in national elections, which are due to be held by October, but he faces a barrage of legal challenges. If found guilty, he could be banned from holding public office.

Khan’s attempted arrest stems from allegations that he illegally sold gifts he received while serving as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. Pakistan’s Election Commission found he broke the rules and a court in Islamabad ordered Khan’s arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing. Khan blamed security concerns for his absence.

Khan and his supporters say he broke no rules, describing the allegations as an attempt to remove him from the running for office. They think by arresting Imran Khan you will fall asleep, Khan said on Twitter, addressing his followers. You have to prove them wrong.

In Islamabad, protesters briefly tried to block the main road linking the Pakistani capital to the nearby town of Rawalpindi. There were other protests in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and in Peshawar.

Shireen Mazari, a PTI leader, told the Financial Times that the party would step up its protests if Khan was arrested. If he is arrested, there will be more protests, she said. The situation will only get worse.

Political tension has been heightened by Pakistan’s economic pain. The country is grappling with one of the deepest financial crises in its history, a product of domestic mismanagement, high inflation and soaring commodity prices following the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia.

Recommended

An index measuring inflation for everyday items at the start of the month topped 40%, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to around $4 billion, enough for just a month’s worth of imports.

The Sharifs government tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a bailout with the IMF. This month, Pakistan’s central bank raised its lending rate by 300 basis points to 20%, the highest in Asia, an IMF critical condition.

But the government has resisted other conditions demanded by the IMF, including higher taxes and lower energy subsidies, arguing they are not politically viable ahead of the election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b3e47da1-c780-41b6-8fd4-fa080e8be3fe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related