Politics
Papua New Guinea ratifies border deal ahead of possible visit by Indonesian presidents BenarNews
Papua New Guinea, after decades of delay, has ratified an agreement governing its 760-kilometre (472-mile) border with powerful neighbor Indonesia, its foreign minister has said, possibly paving the way for relief of a long-standing pressure point in relationships.
The two countries periodically review the border agreement. Papua New Guinea’s parliament had so far failed to ratify its most recent version, from 2013, freezing progress in border management.
Ratification will pave the way for both governments to review thestatus of the border and constructively resolve outstanding issues that affect bothcountry, PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said on Wednesday after parliaments voted unanimously.
The border running through high mountains, swamps and dense jungle is a straight line through the middle of the island of New Guinea, except for a wavy bulge that follows a river for about 160 kilometers. The line on the map is a product of the colonial era, which divided rule of the Melanesian island between the Netherlands and Australia and arbitrarily divided indigenous peoples organized around extended kinship.
Indonesia took control of the western half of New Guinea from the Dutch in the early 1960s. A peaceful independence movement and armed insurrection by indigenous Papuans against Indonesian rule has been going on for decades and benefits from some grassroots support in Papua New Guinea. The government of the Pacific island countries says it recognizes Indonesia’s sovereignty over Papuan territory.
Earlier this week, Papua New Guinea’s foreign ministry said it expected Indonesian President Joko Widodo to visit in June, which would be the first time since 2015. Papua New Guinea, James Marape, paid an official visit to Indonesia last year.
Tkatchenko said he also wanted to make progress on a stalled defense cooperation deal with Indonesia, whose population, economy and military are far larger than Papua New Guinea. .
Now that this [border agreement ] has been approved, we will work with our Indonesian counterparts to review what needs to be updated, consult and work with Indonesia to see how we can improve border issues for the benefit of both our countries, Tkatchenko said.
The security of our borders with our two defense forces working side by sideside conducting joint border patrols is absolutely paramount to protecting both oursovereignties of countries, he said.
Researchers say Indonesia is concerned about the prospect of Papuan insurgents moving between the two countries. Over the decades, Indonesia itself has periodically made incursions into Papua New Guinea territory, deliberate and accidental, they say.
In the early 1980s, an Indonesian highway was discovered crossing Papua New Guinea at three points, according to university researchers Harry Purwanto and Dewa Gede Sudika Mangku.
It took more than three months to get an acknowledgment from Indonesia that the road incursion had taken place and 16 months before the offending sections were closed, they said in a 2017 report.
Papuans on the Indonesian side of the border have sometimes fled to Papua New Guinea to escape conflict between insurgents and Indonesia. In 2021, an armed group in Papua New Guinea reportedly said it would support Papuan independence fighters in Indonesia. There is also legal and illegal border trade in products such as vanilla beans.
Ratification of the border accord, Tkatchenko said, would allow the two countries to work to improve their immigration, customs and trade arrangements.
This allows us to look at the process of border arrangement and examine the realityborder areas between PNG and Indonesia, customary and traditional landsPNG and its people, he said.
