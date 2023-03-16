RI President Joko Widodo Reveals RI LKPP Electronic Catalog Big Step





Jakarta, INDONEWS.ID – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has revealed that the number of products entered into the electronic catalog system jumped in a short time from 50,000 products to 3.4 million products. He also mentioned that with more and more suppliers entering the electronic catalog, the market would be more competitive. However, President Jokowi pointed out that the product should not only be included in the electronic catalog but should also be purchased by the government. “How many times did Pak Hendi come in? 3.4 million products have entered the electronic catalog, from 50,000 it has increased to 3.4 million in a very short time,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the Business Matching V activity at Istora Senayan, Wednesday (3/15). “And if domestic products have entered the electronic catalog, do not leave it. Do not just enter it, but buy it. Ministries, institutions, BUMN, BUMD, provinces, cities, regencies, all look at the electronic catalog , buy it,” he stressed. President Jokowi further recalled that currently the government has set itself the target of procuring up to 95% domestic products. “The target of 95% of the budget cap for goods/services procured for domestic products must be achieved immediately. If we achieve this, domestic industry, our micro, small and cooperative industry will live and grow,” concluded the President of the Republic of Indonesia. No kidding, President Jokowi also said he would impose incentives and penalties on agencies when it comes to buying domestic products. “One of the performance allowances is collected from the purchase of domestic products whose name is tukin, we will link it to purchases”. national products in ministries/agencies, districts/cities, provinces,” he said. As for the sanctions, the President asked the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marinves) to formulate them. With the existence of a system of incentives and sanctions, the president hopes that the increased use of national production (P3DN) can be more optimal. In this regard, the leader of the LKPP RI, Hendrar Prihadi, stressed that he will supervise President Jokowi’s orders in terms of increasing national products. For this reason, in addition to encouraging the optimization of the use of electronic catalogs, he also said that LKPP is currently preparing a number of other efforts to stimulate the increase in domestic products. “Our current efforts focus on strengthening regulations, digitalization, professionalization of human resources in the acquisition of goods and services, as well as monitoring and evaluation. Today, we are focusing on these 4 efforts based on the direction of the President regarding the procurement of goods and services,” said the one colloquially known as Hendi. (Lka)

