Piers Morgan blasts domestic violence charity for sacking Fiona Bruce





Piers Morgan has blasted Refuge, a domestic abuse charity, for splitting from Fiona Bruce. (Talk TV) Piers Morgan called domestic violence charity Refuge “coward” for having sacked Fiona Bruce as an ambassador following her comments on Stanley Johnson. The BBC Question time The host came under fire after she intervened in a chat in which Johnson was called a “wife-beater” to relay claims by Johnson’s friends that it was a one-time incident. Refuge has now announced that it has accepted Bruce’s offer to step down as the charity’s ambassador. Morgan tweeted: “What a shameful cowardly way to treat someone who has done so much to promote your charity. Fiona Bruce is an utterly decent woman who deserves more than to be thrown to the wolves pointing out virtue for something she was asked to say in the heat of live television.” Learn more: Labor MP accuses Fiona Bruce of ‘trivializing’ Stanley Johnson ‘wife-beater’ claims Bruce was accused of trivializing violence against women when she was legally compelled to make a statement following a discussion of allegations, first reported in 2020, that Johnson broke his wife’s nose in the 1970s. Fiona Bruce made the statement on Question Time out of a legal obligation to the BBC > (BBC) A BBC The spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo News UK that Bruce was not expressing a personal opinion. Watch: Susanna Reid defends Fiona Bruce over Stanley Johnson comments “It’s the job of the BBC presenters to make sure the context of these allegations…is given to the audience, and that’s what Fiona was doing last night.” Following the broadcast, Refuge said in a statement: “The position of refugees is clear that domestic violence is never isolated, it is behavior that can manifest in many ways, including physical abuse. Domestic violence is never acceptable. “We spoke to Fiona today, and she is dismayed that one of her words has been understood to be her downplaying of domestic violence. We know she is deeply upset that it has sparked reactions from survivors. Stanley Johnson allegedly broke his wife’s nose in the 1970s. (Getty Images) “Fiona is deeply sorry that last night’s show upset survivors of domestic abuse. Refuge stands with her and all survivors today.” The story continues But he has since announced his departure from the organisation, saying: “While we know the words did not belong to Fionas and were words she was legally required to read, this does not lessen their impact and we do not can’t lose sight of that. “These words downplayed the seriousness of domestic violence and it was re-traumatizing for survivors. Learn more: Susanna Reid and Ed Balls defend Fiona Bruce in Question Time “We have accepted Fionas’ offer to step down from her role as an ambassador for Refuge. We thank her for her tremendous contribution over many years to Refuge and the broader domestic violence agenda.” Watch: Fiona Bruce steps down from Refuge role

