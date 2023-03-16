‘The NATO membership train is moving forward’ as Hungarian and Finnish leaders in Turkey for talks with Erdogan





Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbn is in Turkey on Thursday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His visit comes on the same day as the Finnish President Sauli of Niinalso arrives in Turkey, supposedly to receive positive news from Ankara on his country’s NATO bid during a meeting with Erdogan on Friday. Before leaving Helsinki, Niinist said he had a“Good talk”with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The Nordic countries are waiting for Ankara and Budapest to ratify their NATO candidacies, which prevents Finland and Sweden from becoming full members of the military alliance. The Hungarian parliament is expected to vote on the issue next Monday, March 20, after delaying the vote several times before. President Niinist’s visit – the latest in a series of shuttle diplomacy by senior Finnish politicians aimed at bolstering support for their stalled NATO bid process – comes as Erdogan signals he may finally ratify the bid . Asked by reporters this week about giving Finland the green light, Erdogan replied: “God willing, if it’s for the best.” A longer statement from the Finnish president said Erdogan had indicated he wanted to meet “from president to president” when there was a decision on NATO to communicate with the Finns. “The Turks had hoped that I would be there to acknowledge the response when they announced this decision. Of course, I accepted the invitation and will go to receive his expression of intent,” Niinist wrote. Before traveling to Istanbul to meet Erdogan on Friday, Niinist and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will first visit southeastern Turkey, regions devastated by the series of earthquakes and aftershocks in February that left tens of thousands dead and millions more in need of food, water and shelter. The “NATO member train [is] moving,” one Finnish analyst wrote on Twitter. Why did Turkey delay approving Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership? The Turkish government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups it sees as terrorist organizations and existential threats, including Kurdish groups and Erdogan critics. Ankara, however, said it had fewer problems with Finland’s membership. Speaking during a visit to Berlin on Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that there have been growing signs in recent weeks that Turkey is ready to ratify Finland’s membership ahead of the Sweden. He said: We are also prepared for this situation. We don’t hide at all that we preferred to be ratified together, to make the whole trip hand in hand, continued Kristersson. But I have always expressed the fact that each NATO country makes its own ratification decisions and we respect that. The Swedish leader said there has been very good progress and we believe we are ready for ratification, but we respect that only Turkey can make Turkey’s decisions. Of course, we hope for a quick ratification process after the Turkish elections, he added. Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term in the May 14 elections. Turkish officials have been angered by a series of separate protests in Sweden, including a demonstration by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/03/15/finnish-president-in-turkey-as-erdogan-drops-hints-on-nato-membership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related