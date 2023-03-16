Gautam Adani – Adani conflict: Congress fires new volley against Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: India’s missile and radar upgrade contract is awarded to a company owned by Adani and a dubious foreign entity called Elara. Who controls Elara (Elara India Opportunities Fund)? Why is India’s national security compromised by giving control of strategic defense equipment to unknown foreign entities?

Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday whether he was sacrificing India’s national security interests for the financial interests of his cronies, as reports suggested a dodgy foreign entity based in Mauritius is co-owner of the company. Defense Alpha Design Technology, based in Bangalore. by the Adani group.

Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh in his Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series said: While Adani Defense Systems and Technologies has a 26% stake, the Elara fund has 25 .65% directly and via an intermediary company. Recall that as of December 2022, the Elara India Opportunities Fund held Rs 24,600 crore in equity, of which an unusually high 99% amounting to Rs 24,335 crore was invested in Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas.

He added: Alpha Design builds electronic warfare systems, radars, optronics and communication networks for the Indian and Isro armed forces. Should an opaque offshore fund, whose ultimate beneficial owners are unknown, be allowed to hold a significant stake in a sensitive defense company? If the fund is, as it is accused, a parking lot entity for (Gautam Adanis’ brother) Vinod Adani and his associates, shouldn’t the government demand full transparency about where its funds come from?

The Congress leader insisted that Elara has more disturbing associations that make her unfit to invest in India’s defense sector. Notorious stock manipulator Ketan Parekh has a long association with the Adanis, with Sebi discovering in 2007 that Adani Group promoters aided and abetted KP entities in manipulating the market. A close relative of KPs worked with Elara Capital, the parent company of the Elara fund. Elara is also known to have had a relationship with chartered accountant Dharmesh Doshi, an associate of Parekh who fled India in 2002. With this record of involvement in nefarious stock market activity, how did Elara she got permission to invest in a company like Alpha Design Technologies? Are you sacrificing India’s national security interests for the financial interests of your cronies? said Ramesh.

Citing other concerns, Ramesh said: Chang ChungLing (alias Lingo-Chang), a Chinese national, served as a director at several Adani Group companies along with Vinod Adani. In 2005, Chang declared the same residential address in Singapore as Vinod Adani. His Singapore-based company, Gudami International, was named by the Fiscal Intelligence Directorate in its investigation into the 2013 Adani Group diamond trading scam. Gudami was also named in the Fiscal Intelligence Directorate’s indictments. law enforcement regarding the Agusta Westland VVIP helicopter scam in 2014 and 2017 before being mysteriously dropped in 2018.

Chang is accused of smuggling petroleum products into North Korea in violation of UN sanctions using a Panama-registered tanker that had been partly financed by the Shanghai Adani Shipping Company. Should someone with questionable financial ties to a Chinese national be allowed to play a role, benami or otherwise, in a strategic defense enterprise?