After clashes, Pakistani police break up ex-PM’s siege





LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) After clashes with supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside his home for a second day on Wednesday, police halted efforts to arrest the ousted prime minister for failing to appear in court last week for corruption.

Police had besieged the 70-year-old opposition leaders’ house in the eastern city of Lahore since Tuesday as its supporters threw rocks and bricks and brandished batons to wrest from officers. Police fired tear gas and clashes continued into the afternoon of Wednesday before calming down.

Violence has also been reported between Khans supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, the garrison town of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan. The government has sent extra police to the upscale Zaman Park neighborhood in Lahores, where Khan lives.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khan had come out of his home to meet with supporters, who had faced tear gas and police batons throughout the night to defend him from arrest. He said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under the arrest warrant, but the police did not accept the offer.

Khan then posed for cameras while seated at a long table, showing piles of spent tear gas shells that he said had been collected around his house.

What crime did I commit to have my house attacked like this, he tweeted. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior Khan party official, claimed that hundreds of Khan supporters were injured.

At the High Court in Islamabad, the Khans’ lawyer, Khawaja Haris, requested the suspension of the former prime minister’s mandates, but the court denied the request.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, was ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Friday to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he received during his term as Prime Minister and hiding his assets.

The former prime minister has avoided court appearances since November, when he was injured in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern province of Punjab, saying he was not medically fit to travel from Lahore to Islamabad to face arraignment.

Last week, he traveled to Islamabad to appear in three courts but failed to appear in the fourth court to face the charge in the bribery case, which is a legal procedure to start his trial. .

Khan has claimed the series of charges against him, which includes terrorism charges, are a plot by the government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to discredit the former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

The situation in Lahore calmed down in the early afternoon and the police moved back, apparently to ease tensions. This encouraged more Khan supporters to join those outside and inside his home. Many chanted Allahu akbar, the Arabic expression for God is great as Khan, still wearing a gas mask, greeted them.

Azhar Siddique, another lawyer for Khan, said the Lahore High Court had ordered the police to halt the operation outside Khan’s home until Thursday, although they would remain deployed nearby.

The Punjab provincial government said on Wednesday that more than 100 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan supporters. They denied Khan’s allegation that the officers used live ammunition.

From his home, Khan urged his supporters on Tuesday to fight on even if he is arrested. They think this nation will fall asleep when Imran Khan is imprisoned, he wrote on Twitter. You have to prove them wrong. On Wednesday, he tweeted that there was a plot to kidnap and murder him.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sharif slammed Khan in televised remarks, saying the former prime minister considered himself above the law and had defied court orders to avoid arrest. Sharif insisted he had nothing to do with the arrest warrant, which he said was a court order and the police were just complying with it.

In Pakistan’s turbulent political history, at least seven former prime ministers have been arrested in various cases and tried in courts since the South Asian country was founded in 1947 after gaining independence from British colonial rule.

Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged by the military government in 1979 after he was ousted in a coup. His daughter, Benazir Bhutto, served as prime minister twice and was assassinated during a 2007 campaign rally in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s longest serving prime minister and brother of the current prime minister, served from 1990 to 1993 and from 1997 to 1999 when he was ousted in a military coup by General Pervez Musharraf. He returned as prime minister in 2013 but was ousted by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017. He was subsequently arrested, tried and convicted in a corruption case, although he has always denied the charges and lives today in exile in Britain.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

