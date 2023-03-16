Indonesia in talks with Myanmar, says Jokowi as he stresses ASEAN focus on peaceful region





JAKARTA – Indonesia is in talks with various parties in Myanmar behind the scenes in hopes of helping resolve the crisis in its Asean member country, but it will take time, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said. Speaking to the Straits Times in an extensive interview on Wednesday, Mr Widodo also stressed that Asean would strive to continue to be a peaceful region and avoid becoming a proxy for a global power, especially at a time where geopolitical tensions are high between the superpowers. . Indonesia, as chairman of ASEAN this year, will do its best to improve the situation in Myanmar, although things there have become complicated and will take time to resolve, Widodo noted. He said the priority for Indonesia and ASEAN was to implement the peace plan that Myanmar had agreed to. The regional grouping had in April 2021 crafted a five-point consensus with Myanmar after the country’s military launched a coup against the democratically elected government in February of that year. But there has been little progress towards restoring peace in Myanmar, which has been plagued by chaos and violence after the coup, with thousands dead. We worked on that. It’s just that a lot of the work is done behind the scenes, but there is work going on, Mr. Widodo said. Such is the quiet diplomacy for which Jokowi, as he is commonly known, has become known. This approach, the president told ST, is about strengthening bonds between people out of the public eye and can be important in solving complex problems. He referred to Indonesia’s year-long presidency of the Group of 20 which began on December 1, 2021, a period in which geopolitical tensions reached new heights as Russia launched its war in Ukraine and the bitter rivalry between the United States and China intensified. The leaders’ summit hosted by Indonesia in November 2022 was considered a great success internationally and saw, among other things, a historic meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the successful publication of a joint statement. All of this was possible in part thanks to a personal commitment behind the scenes, Mr. Widodo said. He laughed as he revealed he didn’t know how many times he had to speak on the phone with leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mr Xi before the summit. Widodo said he hoped Asean could also have productive meetings in the coming months, with the next high-level meeting being the Asean summit due to be held in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo. , on the island of Flores, in eastern Indonesia. Regional leaders will meet their counterparts from Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States at the East Asia Summit later during this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/indonesia-in-talks-with-myanmar-says-jokowi-as-he-stresses-asean-s-focus-as-a-peaceful-region The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related