Adnan Siddiqui and other stars rally behind Imran Khan after Zaman Park siege – Celebrities





Celebrities rally behind former Prime Minister Imran Khan after a night of violence and protests across the country as attempts to arrest the PTI leader in the Toshakhana case continue. Police and Rangers continue their attempts to arrest him for a second day in a row.

Imran had called on PTI workers and supporters to gather around his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to thwart police attempts to arrest him. Among his supporters are many Pakistani celebrities, who have taken to social media to express their outrage at the situation.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui shared his admiration at the outpouring of support for Imran, calling it unprecedented in Pakistan.

Actress Atiqa Odho, who is married to a former PTI MPA, wrote on Instagram that she prays for Allah to protect Imran Khan and help him succeed in his efforts for Pakistan. She said no one deserves to be treated the way they’re treated for just trying to break up [the] chains of misery for our nation.

He may not be perfect and has many flaws, but his heart has always been in the right place for that, he must be supported in his trials. Others talk as he walks the talk. Being harassed and punished for being sincere is an injustice we must never accept as citizens of this great country, she added.

Actor Maya Ali and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry also expressed their support for Imran and their contempt for the situation in the country.

Actor Mariyam Nafees has condemned the baton charge and shelling by Punjab police. These are your people. They are taxpayers. You work for them, she wrote on Instagram.

Actor and doctor Fahad Mirza spoke out against police brutality.

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed also spoke about the situation.

He wrote, in another tweet, that whoever tries to separate the country’s favorite leader and the people should know that it will unite the people. [against you]. If that’s what they want, then that’s another question. However, God has something else planned for our people.

Zaman Park turned into a battlefield for more than 15 hours as police attempted to arrest Imran. According to the former Prime Minister, the real intention of the judicial agencies was to kidnap and assassinate him. His party supporters and workers prevented the security forces from entering his residence by throwing stones at them. In response, the police also fired tear gas canisters at protesters. So far, 54 police officers have been seriously injured according to authorities, while 32 officers have received first aid from Rescue 1122. Several PTI workers have also been arrested.

