9th anniversary celebrations of Modi’s government: Prime Minister’s popularity and welfare schemes in the spotlight





The BJP waiver has formed a committee of Union ministers who would draw up various programs to mark the ninth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government on May 30, party sources said.

According to BJP sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with members of this panel last week to plan the anniversary celebrations, an occasion the ruling party wants use to project the popularity of Prime Minister Modi and his government’s welfare programs. The panel, which includes a large number of ministers and ministers of state, is expected to meet again soon to discuss various aspects of the celebration programs. The committee includes Gajendra Shekhawat, Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bharti Pawar, Darshana Jardosh, L Murugan and Subhash Sarkar among others. The ministers are expected to coordinate with various ministries and state units to organize a series of events that would showcase the achievements of the Modi-led party government over the past nine years. Last year, the party rolled out a special 15-day public outreach from May 30 on the Modi government’s welfare programs. Also this year, the main objective of the party is to campaign on social protection schemes, to mobilize beneficiaries and to ensure that each scheme reaches the basic level. Prime Minister Modi has given a clear message that the party must ensure that every program is a success in every state, a source said. Among a variety of promotional programs, the Saffron Festival will also highlight the success of its major campaigns like Amrit Mahotsav and Tiranga Yatra, in addition to projecting the development of spiritual destinations like Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a source said. With the BJP’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections centered on Modi’s popularity and his government’s welfare programs, the party has already released a video Mujhe chalte jaana hai which shows how Modi is heading for another triumph while fending off opposition attacks. on a range of issues. “There will be more videos and shorts like this as the election approaches,” a source said. With the BJP setting an ambitious target of over 400 seats in the 2024 elections, party chairman JP Nadda has appointed a three-member team. National General Secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh to prepare for the elections. This team would coordinate between the central party and state units to organize anniversary celebration events at the organizational level.

