Latest developments in Ukraine: March 16

8:10 a.m.: Ukraine’s efforts to ensure it receives compensation from Russia for the damage caused by its invasion are hampered by allied concerns about legal precedents that could be set, Reuters reportedquoting a senior Ukrainian official.

Kyiv is trying to secure an international agreement establishing a legal basis for Russian assets frozen by other countries – including billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets – to be transferred to Ukraine to help rebuild the country .

But, offering a rare insight into Kiev’s negotiations with its partners, Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra said some countries feared setting a precedent that would put their own assets at risk, by opening them up to compensation claims for past conflicts in which they were involved. .

7:30 a.m.: Russian troops have launched several waves of attacks against Ukrainian positions in and around Bakhmut over the past day, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Thursdayciting the Ukrainian army, as the months-long battle for the city in the eastern region of Donetsk continued at high intensity.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily bulletin that its forces repelled “numerous attacks” in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka areas north and west of Bakhmut, while Russian forces continued to attempt to encircle the city and cut off the defenders’ supply lines while pushing towards the city center.

Russia also carried out a missile strike on the eastern city of Kharkiv, where it targeted civilian infrastructure and energy targets, the military said.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder warned that the next few months will be decisive for the outcome of the battle for eastern Ukraine.

“I think it’s also important to step back and look at the progress that has been made, while acknowledging that there is still an uphill battle ahead, particularly as we approach the.. . spring and summer,” Ryder said during a Pentagon briefing, adding that the United States would continue to do everything possible to meet Ukraine’s military needs.

7:05 a.m.: The U.S. military released video on Thursday of a Russian military interception that resulted in the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone on Tuesday over the Black Sea. The video shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 spilling fuel as it approaches the US MQ-9 drone from behind and passes overhead, VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reported.

A second Sukhoi Su-27 approaches in the same way, and when it reaches the drone, the video feed is interrupted as the US military says the Russian fighter jet collided with the drone. A final shot shows the restored video feed and that one of the drone’s propeller blades has been twisted.

The release of the videos came a day after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told his Russian counterpart about the encounter.

The United States will continue to fly and operate wherever international law permits, and it is Russia’s responsibility to operate its military aircraft safely and professionally, Austin told reporters after announcing he had just hang up the Russian Defense Minister. Sergei Shoigu. It was the first call between the two defense leaders since October, officials said.

The downed US MQ-9 drone was conducting routine operations in international airspace on Tuesday, the US military said, when the pair of Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets intercepted it. US forces shot down the drone in international waters after the Russian plane struck the drone’s propeller.

6:10 a.m.: Russian police arrested opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman again on Thursday, this time for a social media post, news agencies reported.

The popular former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg in the Urals is already awaiting trial for “discrediting” the Russian army.

Roizman is one of the last opposition figures still in the country and not behind bars, reports Agence France-Presse.

His lawyer Vladislav Idamzhapov confirmed to Russian news agencies that he had been arrested.

He was detained for sharing a post from opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s foundation on social media platform VKontakte in May 2022, according to Russian media.

5:30 a.m.: Agence France-Presse reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned on Thursday that it was crucial to provide Ukraine with new ammunition as soon as possible to resist the Russian invasion and promised swift EU action.

“It is very important that we quickly provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition,” Scholz told the lower house of parliament, promising action at a summit in Brussels next week.

He said member states would “adopt measures to ensure an even better and continuous supply”.

“And we are ready to open our procurement projects to other member states as well,” Scholz said.

Ukraine’s Western supporters are warning that kyiv faces a critical shortage of howitzer shells as it fires thousands every day in its fight against a crushing Russian offensive.

kyiv has told the EU it needs 350,000 shells a month to help repel the Russian onslaught and allow it to launch its own counter-offensives.

4:15 a.m.: Poland has dismantled a spy ring operating in the country, the defense minister said on Thursday, after private TV channel RMF FM reported that a group of spies working for Russia had been arrested.

Reuters quoted RMF reported on Wednesday that Polish security services arrested six people suspected of spying for Russia. According to the broadcaster, the group had planned sabotage activities.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report.

“I would like to underline the great success achieved by the officers of the Internal Security Agency, because the whole spy network has been dismantled,” Mariusz Blaszczak told public radio Polskie Radio 1.

“It is undoubtedly proof that the Polish services work for the security of our country in a very effective way.”

Blaszczak declined to comment further on the matter and said more details would be announced by Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski at a press conference at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with CIA Director William Burns. The president’s office said on Twitter that they discussed “the current security situation.”

According to the RMF report, the six people arrested were from countries east of Poland and worked for the Russian secret service. The spies had hidden cameras on important railway lines, mainly in the southern region of Podkarpackie.

According to RMF, cameras were found near Jasionka airport near Rzeszow, which has become a key transfer point for weapons and ammunition delivered to Ukraine.

RMF reported that security had been tightened around major railway lines and critical infrastructure following the discovery of the spy ring.

3h50: China hopes the Black Sea Grains Agreement can be implemented in a balanced and comprehensive manner, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication with all parties and improve global food security.

According to Reuters, the comments were in response to a question during a regular press briefing about Russia’s proposal to renew the Black Sea Grains Initiative for 60 days, half the duration of the previous renewal.

3h30: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia’s Vladimir Putin soon and, according to media reports, hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few weeks after China proposed a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was in communication with both sides and, while it did not confirm Xi’s plan for talks with Putin or Zelenskyy, there is speculation that China could try to bring the rivals to the negotiating table.

Reuters reviewed some of the questions that China and others are likely to consider when considering the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

1h20: Reuters reported that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued a formal warning to Anastasia Potapova for wearing a Russian soccer team Spartak Moscow T-shirt ahead of her match against Jessica Pegula in Indian Wells this week.

Russian Potapova’s actions were seen as a public show of support for her country during its invasion of Ukraine and the 21-year-old has come under fire from world number one Iga Swiatek.

Potapova, when asked about the shirt after the match, said she had supported Spartak since she was 13 and saw no provocation in it.

12:01 a.m.: A pro-Russian prankster impersonates a former US ambassador to Moscow in live video calls, part of a disinformation campaign that researchers say seeks to entrap high-level Western officials since invasion of Ukraine.

Russian comedy duo Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, who go by Vovan and Lexus, have long been known to prank politicians and celebrities around the world, from Justin Trudeau to Elton John and Boris Johnson.

But the pair, once dubbed the Russian Jerky Boys who have long denied any connection to the Kremlin, appear to have gradually transformed from mischief-makers into pro-Kremlin information warfare tools.

Cybersecurity researchers say that since the start of the Russian invasion, they have stepped up their targeting of senior officials and executives in North America and Europe who have spoken out against Moscow.

Agence France-Presse had the full report.

Certain information contained in this report comes from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.