Erdogan Hints Turkey May Ratify Finland’s NATO Membership





Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the party group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara on March 15, 2023. (Photo by Adem Altan / AFP)

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested on Wednesday that his country may soon ratify Finland’s application to join NATO, leaving the country open to join the military alliance separately from Sweden. Alarmed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of non-alignment and asked to join the alliance. All 30 NATO members have approved their application and 28 have ratified their membership. Only Turkey and Hungary did not. The Turkish government accuses Sweden of being too lenient with groups it considers terrorist organizations and existential threats, including Kurdish groups. Ankara, however, said it had fewer problems with Finland’s membership. Asked by reporters whether Turkey could ratify Finland’s membership following a visit by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto later in the week, Erdogan replied: “God willing, if it’s for the best. “Whatever the process, the process will work. We will do our part. We will keep our promise. We will meet the president on Friday and fulfill the promise we made,” he said. Speaking during a visit to Berlin on Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that there have been growing indications in recent weeks that Turkey is ready to ratify Finland’s membership before Sweden. He said that “we are also prepared for this situation. “We don’t hide at all that we preferred to be ratified together, to go all the way hand in hand,” Kristersson said. But “I have always also expressed the fact that each NATO country makes its own ratification decisions and we fully respect that. The Swedish leader said there had been “very good progress and” we believe we are ready for ratification, but we respect that only the Turkiye can make the decisions of the Turkiyes. “Of course, we hope for a quick ratification process after the Turkish elections, he said. Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term in the May 14 elections. Turkish officials have been angered by a series of separate protests in Sweden, including a demonstration by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy. Niinisto is due to arrive in Turkey with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Thursday, when the two officials will visit areas affected by a devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria last month. Niinisto and Erdogan are due to meet in Istanbul on Friday.

