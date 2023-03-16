Pakistani police operation to arrest Imran Khan stalled until March 16; PTI supporters celebrate: key points





NEW DELHI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday halted a massive operation by Pakistani police and other agencies to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who faces a court-ordered arrest in the case Toshakhana (deposit of gifts) in progress. The high court barred security agencies from taking any further action until 10 a.m. on March 16. Here are the main developments of the day: Supporters clash with security forces Chic Zaman Park as his supporters clashed the security forces, who arrived in the morning to arrest the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Watch: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ residence attacked

Tear gas shells, burnt tires and vehicles littered the roads of the Zaman Park area, which turned into a battlefield as PTI supporters fought pitched battles – lasting more than 11 hours – with police to prevent them from arresting the ousted Pakistani Prime Minister. The 70-year-old has repeatedly skipped the indictment in this case, leading the judge to issue him non-releasable arrest warrants. Khan is accused of concealing the details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshakhana. He reportedly made $36 million selling three watches given to him. If found guilty, Khan faces being banned from holding public office, which would be a setback for the cricketer-turned-politician with a national election due in November. I was ready to go to jail, but the situation escapes me now: Approached Khan’s residence again on Wednesday morning, the former PM released a video in which he says he has faith in the establishment and justice but adds that the situation is rapidly spiraling out of control.

My message for my nation.https://t.co/Evu9soBX69

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 1678837006000 [soon] be out of our hands the kind of actions that take place outside workers don’t listen to me. When this anarchy and these bombardments take place against them, they no longer listen to me. I have no control over them now, the PTI chief said. Hence, Imran said, hope now rests with the judiciary and the establishment. The hope we see comes from the creation of this country [] do you have an interest in Pakistan or not? end the prank happening [and] think of the country. Don’t work on that map of London. This country is heading for destruction. It is my appeal to all of you now to think of this country,” Khan said in a Dawn report. Speaking with a pile of spent tear gas shells on his desk, Imran said not only shells but also bullets were fired at his residence and called the whole chaos a plan.

Pakistani police clashed with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as officers arrived outside his home to arrest him for failing to appear in court on corruption charges.

Lahore police planned to serve Khan with a warrant to appear in court later this week. The police operation sparked clashes between Khan’s supporters and police in major cities across the country.

They fired tear gas at the house as supporters of the 71-year-old opposition leader threw rocks and bricks at the officers.

Pakistani police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse Imran Khan’s supporters in Lahore.

A dozen police officers and some 35 Khan supporters were reportedly injured. Tear gas shells and broken bricks littered the sidewalk as Khan supporters fought back with batons they had brought to resist police.

More than 40 Khan supporters have been arrested for defying a government ban on holding rallies in the city, police said.

Imran Khan has accused the federal government of planning his arrest, saying it was all part of a “plan from London” to end all charges against the country’s former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif.

He further said that he did not understand the reason for the attack on people as he had already assured that he would be present in court on March 18.

In Peshawar, a large number of PTI supporters demonstrated outside the press club. After organizing the protest, the PTI workers blocked Sher Shah Suri’s road and started marching towards the Governor’s House.

Protests erupted in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi after Imran called on his supporters to ‘come out’ following police use of tear gas and water cannon against supporters outside Zaman Park .

Other contingents were called to the PTI chairman’s residence in Zaman Park – where a standoff between party supporters and law enforcement has been going on for more than 14 hours – for Imran’s arrest.

A video circulating on social media – widely shared by official PTI accounts – showed several bloodied supporters and others struggling to cope with tear gas. A PTI official tweeted that there was an “urgent need” for first aid kits in the Zaman Park area.

After 10 hours of clashes, police were no closer to arresting Khan and officers backed down at midnight as the number of Khan’s supporters grew.

Two warrants for his arrest without bail were issued on Monday for the PTI president after he failed to appear in court in cases related to Toshakhana’s dismissal and threatened a female district judge and additional session.

The 70-year-old ex-prime minister is recovering from a gunshot wound in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year and has skipped hearings in several cases.

Imran skipped arraignment hearings in the case three times. He is accused of concealing, in his asset declarations, details of gifts he withheld from the Toshakhana – a repository where gifts handed over to government officials by foreign officials are kept.

I was ready to go [to jail] and my bags were packed but my workers arrested me, they knew that since we were ousted the PTI leaders were subjected to torture in detention and my workers feared the same for me. Imran also called those who call themselves neutrals and asked them why the Rangers were sent to him. Pak Rangers join police teams A large contingent of Punjab Rangers joined police personnel near Khan’s residence on Wednesday to launch a new attempt to arrest the ousted Pakistani Prime Minister for failing to appear in court on corruption charges . This is the second time in less than 10 days that police have arrived at Zaman Park to apprehend the ousted prime minister. ‘Mere drama arrest, real intention is to kidnap and kill me’ Khan also tweeted on Wednesday that attempts to arrest him were ‘mere drama’ as the real intention was to ‘kidnapping and murder’ .

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan posts video message for supporters as police arrive to arrest him

“Tear gas and water cannons, they’ve now resorted to live fire. I signed a bond last night but the DIG refused to even accept it. There’s no question their intention to bad faith,” Khan tweeted, adding that the series of cases against him, which include terrorism charges, are a plot by the Shahbaz Sharif government to discredit him. Police back away for the cricket match away from Khan’s residence on Wednesday. A police official said the measure was taken to ease boiling tensions and ensure there would be no security complications for Pakistan’s Super League match, which is due to take place on Wednesday night at a stadium near Khan’s residence. We cannot afford to risk the security and safety of the PSL, the official said. began to retreat, the PTI workers began to celebrate. The head of the PTI, Imran Khan, then came out of his residence, masked, and met the workers. Court orders operation halted Shortly after security forces backed down, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday halted the police operation to arrest Khan until 10 a.m. on March 16. seeking to stop ‘atrocities’ outside Zaman Park While the LHC accepted Chaudhrys’ petition, Imran’s lawyer said what happened outside Zaman Park was a violation of fundamental rights. Imran’s residence has become a war zone. Police have been stationed there since 9 p.m., he said. Plea against arrest warrant issued Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ruled on a petition seeking the quashing of the arrest warrants issued against Imran in the Toshakhana case. filed the petition after police and PTI workers came face to face outside Zaman Park on Tuesday. The motion was taken up by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The court announced the verdict after booking it earlier in the day and ordered Imran to submit the recognizance, in which he said he would appear in court on March 18, at the magistrates’ court. The IHC said the trial court should decide on Imrans’ commitment in accordance with the law and upheld the trial courts’ order in the case. Clashes across Pakistan There have also been clashes between Khan’s supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, the garrison town of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan. The posh Zaman Park neighborhood where Khan lives remained under siege and the government was sending extra police to deal with the situation after hundreds of Khan’s supporters showed unexpected perseverance. (With agency contributions)Watch Great relief for Imran Khan, Lahore court suspends arrest until tomorrow

