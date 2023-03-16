Malawi declares state of disaster, over 200 dead PM Modi Condolences Twitter





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences for the loss of life due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Since late last week, Cyclone Freddy has swept through Malawi and Mozambique, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more. According to media reports, it also shelled Madagascar and Reunion during its crossing of the Indian Ocean last month. “Afflicted by the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera, President Filipe Nyusi and President Andry Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone,” Modi said in a tweet. Afflicted by the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to the President @LAZARUSCHAKWERApresident Filipe Nyusi and president @SE_Rajoelina, bereaved families and people affected by the cyclone. India is with you in this difficult time. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 15, 2023 He continued, “India stands with those affected at this difficult time.” After Cyclone Freddy hit southern Africa for the second time, causing flooding and landslides that killed more than 240 people in two countries, rescuers raced to survivors in the battered city of Blantyre in Malawi. After days of torrential rain, the weather was expected to improve as the storm passed over land. However, localized thunderstorms would still occur and flood levels would still be high in some places, making it more difficult to help those in need. According to Malawi’s disaster management agency, “the death toll has risen from 190 to 225 with 707 injured and 41 missing”, as reported by AFP. Freddy is one of only four storms in history to travel from northwest Australia to mainland Africa across the entire Indian Ocean. Freddy may also be the longest-lasting tropical cyclone in history, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Read also: Former Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant Joins CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

