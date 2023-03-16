Politics
Indonesian President Jokowi plans to focus on family and sustainability after his term ends
March 16, 2023
JAKARTA Entering a dining room at the Jakarta State Palace to meet reporters from the Straits Times on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo looked fresh and relaxed despite days of back-to-back work trips across the country.
Nothing that jogging and cycling twice a week and a daily dose of jamu can’t fix, he said, adding that he had been drinking a concoction of ginger and temulawak, a type of Javanese turmeric, for more than two decades.
To relax, he loves to listen to his pet frogs. Their croaking at night is soothing. The frogs themselves are not, he deadpanned, before inviting ST to his state palace in Bogor, West Java, to see them and his goats, cats and chickens of company.
After nearly a decade as president of Southeast Asia’s biggest country and economy, Mr Widodo has no air about it. But there is the slightest touch of pride when he declares in a neutral tone: Saya orang kampung, which means that I am a villager.
The former furniture businessman was elected mayor of Solo in 2005, then governor of Jakarta in 2012. When he was elected president in July 2014, he broke the mold of former elite leaders political or military.
Dressed in his white shirt with rolled up sleeves and a pair of trainers, he appealed directly to the middle and working classes with his down-to-earth, yet no-frills approach to work.
Even now, the 62-year-old has continued to make his famous blusukan, or unannounced, visits to personally check out locations, whether government offices, traditional markets or even wildfire hotspots.
Sometimes other world leaders accompany us. He took his former Filipino counterpart Rodrigo Duterte to visit a textile market in Tanah Abang in September 2016.
These visits offered Indonesians the opportunity to interact directly with him and cemented his reputation as an actor rather than a talker. His regular social media posts and statements from the presidential palace on these engagements provide insight into his world and the things that interest him.
On Monday, he flew to Labuan Bajo, a small fishing town in East Nusa Tenggara province where the ASEAN summit is due to take place in May, to check preparations for the regional leaders’ meeting.
Several sites are all ready. There are only a few finishing touches left to do, he later told reporters.
But more importantly, we want to promote Labuan Bajo as an ultra-priority destination, he said of the quaint gateway town to the neighboring islands of Komodo National Park.
Building on the success of its chairmanship of the Group of 20 and the leaders’ summit it hosted last November, Indonesia faces high expectations to hold another successful high-level meeting as the rotating president of the Asean this year.
And there is much to deal with the worsening violence in Myanmar, the escalating tensions between ASEAN members and China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
These very complex situations take time to resolve, Mr. Widodo said.
World leader
By the end of his second and final term, Jokowi, as the Indonesian leader is better known, improved his global credentials, surprising his critics who had doubted his foreign policy ability.
He visited a Rohingya Muslim refugee camp in Coxs Bazar in Bangladesh in 2018, delivering humanitarian aid.
Ahead of the G-20 summit last year, he visited Moscow and Kyiv to urge peaceful dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, personally inviting them to the high-level meeting.
Although neither came, the rest of the guest list did. The historic handshake between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping has also made global headlines. Mr. Widodo, in turn, was applauded as a friendly host who organized a united summit.
His voice has since become stronger. He told regional foreign ministers in February that ASEAN should not become a proxy for any power, ostensibly referring to the United States and China, both of which seek to dominate the region.
His bugle call did not fall on deaf ears. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during his visit in February, acknowledged that countries in the region should not be forced to choose sides.
Echoing that view, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink told reporters in Jakarta during a visit last week that the United States United wanted ASEAN to make its own choices, without coercion.
Widodo told ST that the escalating rivalry between the United States and China is worrying, and history tells us that when a country or region becomes a proxy, instability results.
Indonesia is good friends with the United States and China as trade and investment partners, he said, adding that the two superpowers, in turn, are aware that Indonesian foreign policy is free and active, which means that she does not take sides.
He said: The United States and China understand very well Indonesia’s position that Indonesia chooses peace and brotherhood. That’s why they trust Indonesia.
Back to family
Aside from international and regional duties, Mr. Widodo puts domestic affairs first.
In recent years, he has worked to improve Indonesia’s infrastructure, building roads, railways and dams, which he says would change the fortunes of nearly 280 million people in the country.
Tourism is also high on its list as one of the new drivers of economic growth, hence the choice of lesser-known places like Labuan Bajo to host international events.
His face lit up as he spoke enthusiastically about Indonesia’s plans to expand tourism and investment, especially in the development of Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital in East Kalimantan province.
Despite speculation he will remain in politics after his term ends in 2024, the father-of-three and grandfather-of-five said he has other plans to focus on his family and sustainability.
I have been in politics for almost 20 years… I think I will go back to my family and contribute more to the environment, said the president, known for his love of plants and animals.
He is also content to let the next generation find their place.
His eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka is mayor of Solo, while his son-in-law Bobby Nasution is mayor of Medan. His younger son Kaesang Pangarep has also recently expressed political ambitions.
When asked what leadership advice he gave them, he said: I don’t need to give advice.
Reflecting on how he managed to keep a cool head, he said: I’m not easily affected in most situations. I don’t get gumunan (the Javanese term for being easily bullied).
Living in the palace has not changed me, he added.
But when asked about the additional wrinkles on his face, compared to when he first took office, he replied with a laugh: I’ve aged, and every day I think a lot.
