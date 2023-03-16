How Argentina became China’s foothold in Latin America

-Analysis-

BUENOS AIRES There was a worldwide media furor in February over the sighting and subsequent downing of mysterious Chinese balloons by the US coast. The disturbing case naturally raised a question mark in countries other than the United States.

Here in Argentina, currently ruled by a left-leaning Russian-Chinese-leaning administration, one may well wonder whether the secret Chinese base installed in the province of Neuqun in the west of the country in 2015-17 had nothing to do with the less than festive balloons of the communist superpower. Hard to say, of course, given the scarcity of information on the base, but the incidents are an opportunity to review the Chinese presence in Argentina.

As part of its global rise and growing challenge to the United States in the Western Hemisphere, China has marked a strategic target with the Neuqun base, which is led by its military. Supposedly, it’s there to monitor space, under an opaque agreement regarding “interplanetary exploration activities, astronomical observation, monitoring and control of orbiting satellites, and data acquisition. “, although we can reasonably assume that he does other things as well.

Business imperative Recent reports suggest that there are plans to build another such base in the southern province of Santa Cruz and a naval base in Ushuaia, at the southern tip of Argentina. The latter would allow China to support its predatory fishing fleets and give it better control over the Strait of Magellan and interoceanic traffic at the tip of the Southern Cone. The straits are of strategic importance in any conflict scenario, as important as the Panama Canal, and would allow a Chinese military projection towards Antarctica. Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero signed an agreement in Rome in 2021 citing Antarctica as a priority area for China-Argentina cooperation. Generally speaking, China has duly established itself as an important player in the Argentine economy. The value of ongoing or planned investments between 2005 and 2019 has been estimated at $30 billion. The current administration’s prime foreign minister, Felipe Sol, has called China a “strategic partner” of the country. Trade relations between the two countries are asymmetrical and typical of a traditional dependency relationship: Argentina mainly exports primary goods (foodstuffs, agricultural products and minerals), and imports manufactured or technological products with high added value. China is our second largest trading partner after Brazil, while the total bilateral trade value has increased from US$3.2 billion in 2003 to US$14 billion in 2020. The value of investments underway or planned between 2005 and 2019 has been estimated at $30 billion (or 40% of all investments in South America). Chinese companies invest in strategic sectors of our economy – which are in turn of strategic value to China – such as the energy, mining, agriculture, fisheries, transport and aerospace, technology and telecommunications. In finance, China has loaned Argentina just over US$17 billion.

Challenge the world order President Alberto Fernndez announced on his (2022) visit to China “sovereign entry” of Argentina in China’s Belt and Road project efficiently its global supply chain and signed the “biggest contract in history” for China to build a nuclear power plant in Argentina. Companies linked to the Chinese armed forces are also involved in collaborative projects and sales of fighter jets, patrol boats and armored vehicles to Argentina. Needless to say, when it comes to Chinese state interests, there are no differences between private and state-owned enterprises, as all follow the dictates and global expansion policy set by the Chinese Communist Party. . There is the potential to cause dependency and give China an undue level of influence An expert on Sino-Hispanic affairs, Evan Ellis sees China as having a singularly consolidated position in Argentina, with advantages unmatched in any other Latin American country. Its location fits perfectly with China’s plans to challenge the United States and the liberal-democratic order and transform itself into the world’s supreme power. Its privileged links with Argentina offer it another lever to extend its continental presence within the framework of the China-CELAC Forum set up in 2014.

The need for public debate China’s strategic presence in Argentina and Latin America has the potential to cause dependency and give China an undue level of influence over these countries. What is at stake is the national sovereignty of States and democratic security on the continent. Its presence, as a challenge to the regional hegemony of the United States, could also fuel divisions and tensions between Latin American states and the United States, which can do little to benefit states like the Argentina. In this case, it would be better to sit firmly in the camp to which we belong historically, geographically and for our common democratic values. There should be no ambiguity or hesitation in this regard, and a clear position would not rule out trade, as the EU or the US itself trades with China. Rather, we should be aware of the challenge posed by the Chinese presence to the continent’s security and democracy. A public debate is needed about this presence and the extent of our relationship with China, and the best time for this is the next general election.

*Rubn M. Perina is a specialist in international affairs and former adviser to the Organization of American States.