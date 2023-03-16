Pakistani court orders police to postpone arrest of former PM Imran Khan, easing unrest





A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered police to halt an operation to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, ending pitched battles in which police clubbed the former cricketer’s supporters and fired shots. water cannons and tear gas.

Security forces have retreated around his home in the eastern city of Lahore, easing political instability in the nuclear-armed country which is grappling with an economic crisis and awaiting a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF ).

Lahore’s high court ordered police to postpone efforts to arrest Khan until Thursday, provincial information minister Amir Mir told Reuters.

Earlier, a senior police official said security forces pulled back to welcome the crickets.

Khan’s arrest operation came after a lower court in the capital Islamabad issued a warrant for him for defying orders to appear in court for illegally selling state gifts given to him. donated by foreign dignitaries when he was Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. .

In a tweet, Khan said he had signed a bond that would guarantee his appearance in court by the March 18 deadline, and senior aide Fawad Chaudhry said Khans’ party Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, had asked the court to stop the police action.

According to a list shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb last year, gifts given to Khan include seven watches, including one worth 85 million rupees (about $300,000).

The list, which Reuters could not independently verify, also included perfumes, diamond jewelry and tableware.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held protest rallies across the country to demand snap elections, in which he was shot and wounded.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khans’ demands, saying elections will be held as scheduled later this year.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet served a full term and the military has ruled for nearly half of the country’s history.

