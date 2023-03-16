President Jokowi calls second-hand clothing imports very worrying Benuanta





Jakarta – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that the business of importing used clothes is seriously disrupting the development of the domestic industry. “I ordered them to look for it properly and within a day or two we found a lot of it. It disrupts the national textile industry,” President Joko Widodo said after attending the inauguration of the opening of the Business Matching” 2023 of domestic products in Jakarta on Wednesday. Used garments themselves are goods prohibited from importation based on Regulation Number 18 of 2021 of the Minister of Commerce as amended by Regulation Number 40 of 2022 of the Minister of Commerce concerning Amendments to Regulation Number 18 of 2021 of the Minister of Commerce concerning goods prohibited from export. and Import prohibited goods. “It is very worrying, the import of second-hand clothes is worrying, it is very worrying for our national industry,” added the president. The government has declared that it is forbidden to import used clothes as they have a negative impact on the national economy, especially MSMEs, and are also bad for the health of their users. To prevent imports of goods, including used clothes, President Jokowi also requested adjustments to performance allocation indicators for ministries/agencies and BUMN/BUMD. “Earlier, I conveyed one of the performance allowances received in the procurement of national products, ministries, institutions, provincial governments, districts, cities, BUMN/BUMD. Sanctions will be formulated , later Mr. Menkomarinves,” the president said. In his address, the president said he was aware of imported goods being repackaged. “You think I don’t know? It’s careful. I ordered this from the national police to check if there was something like this. You want to lie to us? Finally, when it is clear that the 1st winner will be announced. I told the KemenPAN-RB, for the tukin (performance allowance), if it enters the tukin, everyone is enthusiastic, we will link it to the purchase of domestic products in the ministries, institutions, districts , cities and provinces,” the president said. The President also said that tukin could be one of the pull factors for civil servants in ministries/agencies, regional governments and BUMN/BUMD to stop buying imported products. “If you always buy state-owned enterprises, regional enterprises, provinces, districts, cities, ministries, institutions, they always try to buy imported products from state budgets, regional budgets, enterprises public, there are already sanctions, please clarify Mr. Coordinating Minister, let’s all work with a ‘reward’ and a ‘punishment’, each of them,” the president said. It is known that in 2021, BPS recorded that Indonesia’s second-hand clothing imports were only eight tons worth US$44,000 with tariff heading HS 6309 (used clothing and other items used/used clothes and other used products) . However, based on the Trade Map page, used clothing export data recorded by exporting countries shows that throughout 2021, Indonesia imported 27,420 tons of used clothing with a total value of 31, 95 million US dollars. This discrepancy may be caused by illegal used clothing routes entering Indonesia. Source: Between

