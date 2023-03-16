Politics
We need to change the toxic discourse on immigration
3 minute read
Gary Lineker’s vocal outrage at governments’ use of language in their announcement of the new migration policy kick started this whole debate about free speech, fairness and the influence of the government.
The overwhelming support Gary has received from his fellow BBC presenters and colleagues, as well as the general public, shows that there is huge public support for people seeking asylum in the UK. Indeed, recent polls show nearly 70% of respondents recently saying the government was right to admit 150,000 Ukrainians, and a YouGov poll in December found that only 10% of the public supported the government’s policy of to send migrants to Rwanda.
Sport in the UK, like every other area of British life, owes a huge debt to migration
Sport transcends national, racial, religious, cultural and political boundaries. This builds friendship and trust, which has a positive impact on people’s opinions and perceptions towards migrants and asylum seekers. It is the great leveler. Who hasn’t asked the question, “Who do you support?” as an icebreaker? Athletes, footballers in particular, have a unique cultural power; they speak to the average person on the street from a position that is uninfluenced by left or right political dogma, and in this case they are clearly speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the general public.
Sport in the UK, like all other areas of British life, owes a huge debt to migration. Who would make up the England national football team without immigration? At last year’s World Cup, Show Racism the Red Card (SRTRC) promoted a specially designed football shirt to symbolize the rich heritage of the entire team titled FabricOfEngland, including Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane. The shirt has since been donated to an elementary school in Darlington. From footballers to athletes and doctors to engineers, the UK is the main beneficiary of hundreds and hundreds of years of migration.
As I said in a statement yesterday: “Now that Gary has been reinstated, it is essential to continue the discussion on the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill taking into account the level of concern that has been raised. We need to be aware of the impact and damage this legislation could have on some of the most vulnerable people in the world. Show Racism the Red Card will continue to support excellent refugee and migrant organizations in their campaigns.
And that’s why we’re excited to be working with IMIX and Migrant Voice on an important new project that will allow us to use the education and notoriety of sports personalities to reset the discourse on immigration. Far from being a negative issue, immigration is something that has made Britain great and at Show Racism the Red Card we celebrate the impact migrants have had on our society.
This new Illegal Migration Bill and the toxic, inflammatory and alarmist narrative surrounding it shows why this bill is so needed now. The policy and its language will have a huge impact on the lives of thousands of people, but will also attempt to foster a more divisive society. This project will strive to challenge these unhelpful and inflammatory narratives and present the startling reality of real life in our communities.
As a long-time patron of the SRTRC, we couldn’t be prouder of Gary for using his platform to raise the concerns many of us have. It’s up to all of us to keep spreading this message loud and clear, migrants are welcome here.
Ged Grebby, Founder and CEO of Show Racism The Red Card.
