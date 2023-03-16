Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party will back Erdogan’s main rival in elections

Turkey’s largest non-aligned political party plans to throw its weight behind an opposition alliance trying to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May’s election, stepping up what has become one of the biggest tests of his two decades in power.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, is ready to back the main opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, according to people familiar with the matter. The HDP is Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party and has played an important role in previous elections. His decision would be a major boost for an opposition alliance that is struggling to mount an effective campaign.

The HDP will speak with Kilicdaroglu in the coming days and is expected to announce its support, the sources said, declining to be named as the talks are private.

This means the party does not plan to field a separate presidential candidate, they said.

The HDP declined to comment.

Kilicdaroglu will meet HDP co-chairs Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan on March 18, NTV reported later on Wednesday.

The threat for Erdogan is that the main Kurdish party will resume a role it played in municipal elections four years ago, when it backed the opposition and helped swing the vote against pro-government candidates in two of the largest cities in Turkey.

The opposition camp has already agreed that if elected, it would appoint Ekrem Imamoglu, who won the post of mayor of Istanbul with critical support from Kurdish voters in 2019, as vice president.

Kilicdaroglu emerged as the main opposition candidate last week after months of infighting over who should stand. The opposition has since shown a united front, leaning on a familiar face to help reverse a shaky campaign to topple the country’s longest-serving leader.

The HDP tried hard to convince its base to vote for Kilicdaroglu or Imamoglu in the presidential elections and now the two aim to lead the country together, said Mehmet Kaya, head of the Diyarbakir chamber of commerce.

New era

The HDP’s likely support for Kilicdaroglu should usher in a new era in Kurdish-state relations, Kaya said. Kilicdaroglu will certainly need the support of Kurdish legislators to make laws in parliament.

The consolidation in opposition ranks underscores the challenge Erdogan faces as public backlash intensifies over his government’s response to last month’s deadly earthquakes.

Disaster struck an economy already struggling with the ripple effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The opposition bloc, known as the National Alliance, promises a return to orthodox monetary policies and an autonomous central bank if they win the polls.

HDP voters widely view Kilicdaroglu as a politician who could help defend the rights of Turkey’s Kurdish minority. The party is currently the third largest in parliament, but has been the target of a crackdown by Turkish security forces since 2015, when it denied the Erdogans AK party a ruling majority after a surprise election result.

By backing Kilicdaroglu, the HDP hopes to advance its goals, as the party also faces a possible ban by the country’s highest court on separatism charges. He will likely field his parliamentary candidates on the ticket of another pro-Kurdish group, the Green Left, to circumvent such a ban, the people said.

Selahattin Demirtas, a former HDP co-leader jailed since 2016, urged his party’s supporters in a Tuesday post on Twitter to print the logo of Green Left parties and stick it on their doors and fridges.

There shouldn’t be anyone who doesn’t know what it is. It will be necessary, Demirtas said.

