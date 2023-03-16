President Jokowi reminds his staff to maintain the availability of fertilizers





President Joko Widodo reminded all concerned personnel to maintain the availability of fertilizers for farmers, as fertilizers play a vital role in maintaining agricultural productivity and food security. This was conveyed by Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo in his statement at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after attending a meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo. “Mr. President is very suspicious of us dealing with fertilizers, there is the Indonesian Pupuk from BUMN, there is our National Food Agency. Mr. Arief, Minister of Finance, Minister of Industry and Minister of Agriculture, were immediately questioned one by one by Mr. President what kind of fertilizer it is. Because whenever the President goes (in the field), he always asks about the fertilizer,” said the Minister of Agriculture. The Minister of Agriculture explained that the national need for subsidized fertilizers is very large, more than 20 million tons if considered on the basis of the group’s definitive needs plan (RDKK). Meanwhile, the government’s budget preparation can only reach 8-9 million tons. For this reason, the Minister of Agriculture said his party is adjusting the regulations by providing subsidized fertilizer to farmers who plant 9 commodities. “For this year, we have adjusted the Minister of Agriculture, not 69 (commodities), only 9 types, 9 types are related to strategic food, one, the second is food that contributes to inflation, and food to bolster exports,” he said. . Then, the Minister of Agriculture said his party would strengthen institutional coordination with relevant stakeholders, such as with BUMN PT Pupuk Indonesia. Coordination is done from fertilizer preparation in each line from province, district/town, sub-district to farmers. “Starting from the preparation of the fertilizer for line 1 in the provinces, line 2 in the arrondissement, line 3 in the arrondissement, up to line 4, like that, approximately like that. Consequently, this coordination needs to be more mature,” he explained. Furthermore, the Minister of Agriculture said that President Jokowi had given 2-3 months to improve the distribution system of subsidized fertilizers. Thus, it is expected that the distribution of fertilizer can be according to plan and not out of standard operating procedures so that it is perfectly targeted. “We hope that at least those who have the right to get fertilizer should (get it) and no fertilizer will go out of planning context or out of the SOP or out of place,” said he added. Separately, the agriculture minister said his party would validate the data on 9.1 million tons of fertilizer based on conditions on the ground. The Minister of Agriculture also hopes that all parties involved can work together to solve the fertilizer problems. “Of course, it requires good cooperation with governors, regents, even in villages, in sub-districts, there are our PPLs (agricultural extension officers) and others,” he said. .

