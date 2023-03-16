Sadiq Khan has overseen nearly triple the number of previous mayors’ strikes combined

Sadiq Khan has seen the number of transport strikes almost triple during his time as mayor compared to his two predecessors combined.

Wednesday’s industrial action, which saw the London Underground completely closed, was the 135th day of strike action to take place on the Transport for London network since Sadiq Khan took office in 2016.

This far exceeds the number of strikes seen in the eight years Ken Livingstone was mayor, with 16, and the 35 in the eight years Boris Johnson took on the role.

That equates to nearly 20 strikes a year on average over Mr Khan’s tenure, compared to just over four a year under Boris Johnson and two a year under Mr Livingstone.

It comes despite Mr Khan saying before his election in 2016 that he would roll up his sleeves and ensure there were no strike days under his leadership.

What Mr. Khan previously said

He also called the 16 strikes under Mr Livingstone’s watch too many, and the 35 strikes during Mr Johnson’s tenure as a disgrace and a sign of failure.

More than 10,000 London Underground RMT workers went on strike on Wednesday to protest pension reforms, planned job cuts and working conditions.

It also saw hundreds of Tube drivers, under the Aslef union, take industrial action on the London Underground network for the first time since 2015.

The action led to rush-hour chaos, with unions warning that future strikes were a real possibility.

Finn Brennan, London Underground district organizer for train drivers’ union Aslef, told LBC: “I think it will be very likely unless there is a change of course from the government. who pulls the strings at TfL and unless London Underground is properly funded so that we can provide a decent service to the people of London.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, said: “Attacks on pensions, conditions and job losses will not be tolerated and the traveling public must understand that understaffed and unstaffed stations are not sure.

“We will continue our industrial campaign for as long as it takes.”

‘Londoners are paying the price for Khan’s failures’

London Assemblyman Nick Rogers, Tory transport spokesman, said: Sadiq Khan promised us zero strikes and has now overseen 135, with Londoners once again paying the price for his failures.

The mayor has been handed a £6billion government bailout to help clean up the mess he has made of TfL’s finances, and yet he is still unable to get the situation under control and ensure Londoners can travel uninterrupted.

Sadiq Khan should stand up to militant unions, make the necessary reforms TfL needs and end these strikes.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: No one wants to see strikes and the disruption across the country this week is particularly bad for many businesses in the capital which are battling inflation and the cost of doing business.

The mayor has repeatedly made it clear that the government’s insistence on including a review of pension reform as part of the emergency funding deal for TfL was unwarranted and had the potential to lead to this type of industrial action.”