Story Highlights 51% of Brits now approve of EU leadership

The Demographics of Non-voters Behind the Rise in Approval

Slightly more Britons approve of the EU than their own leaders

WASHINGTON, DC — Britain’s approval rating for European Union leadership topped 50% for the first time in 2022, further bolstering the bloc’s leadership popularity as the EU and UK United are about to write a new chapter in post-Brexit relations.

The UK and EU recently unveiled a new deal – the Windsor Framework – to address post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. Announcing the new agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen struck a warm tone and expressed a desire for a more constructive relationship.

British endorsement of the EU has been on a strong upward trend for years, despite their country voting to leave the bloc in 2016. In the decade since 2013, the year where Prime Minister David Cameron pledged for the first time to renegotiate the terms of UK membership. and hold a referendum in the event of re-election – approval of the EU leadership increased by 76%.

Over the same period, only five other member states have seen a faster rise in approval of EU leadership (Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus and Finland), but the UK is the only country to voted out.

Even though disapproval of the EU leadership (47%) is significantly lower than in the years before the referendum, Britons are still widely divided on the EU. This remains a question on which almost everyone has an opinion. In 2022, only 2% said they ‘didn’t know’ whether they approved or disapproved of EU leadership, compared to 30% who had no opinion in 2010, before it became a hot political topic.

The British like their own leadership a little less

The British are less enamored with the leadership of their own country. Last year was the fourth year in a row that Britons rated EU leadership slightly higher than their own government, with 46% approving of UK leadership.

A majority of Britons have not approved of their leadership since 2006 (51%) as former Prime Minister Tony Blair neared the end of his term. Even though the David Cameron and Theresa May governments of the 2010s never enjoyed the approval ratings of the Blair government, their leadership was nonetheless more popular than that of the EU. This is no longer the case.

The Gallup World Poll’s 2022 fieldwork took place between May 30 and June 27, shortly after the publication of the ‘Partygate’ report detailing lockdown breaches in Downing Street, and just before Boris Johnson’s resignation July 7.

As the UK government battled through several crises last year, Britons’ views of their own leadership and that of their European neighbors were in sharp relief.

How did the UK reach this milestone in EU approval?

The vote to leave the European Union in 2016 divided the UK along new political fault lines. Older and less well-off voters in rural areas fueled the Brexit movement. Many saw it as a backlash against the “elite” after years of political disillusionment. But six years after the referendum, approval of the EU by these same groups has grown the fastest.

In 2016, the poorest 20% of British adults (32% approving) were more negative towards the EU than the richest 20% (46%). This trend has since reversed, with a majority of people in the poorest income group (55%) now approving of EU leadership.

It’s a similar story for those in rural areas. Since 2016, they have seen a 20 percentage point increase in EU approval, now at 54%. Similarly, approval of the EU among people aged 50 and over reached an all-time high in 2022 (55%).

One possible reason why support for the EU has increased the most among demographic groups in favor of leaving is that these groups increasingly disapprove of their own political leadership.

Johnson — the face of the Vote Leave campaign — built his political reputation by appealing to people who felt somewhat disconnected from mainstream politics. But in 2022 he faced a near-constant stream of crises, including reports of Downing Street lockdown party and corruption allegations.

As such, his personal approval ratings have fallen sharply in 2022 among the Leave Vote demographics that propelled him to power in 2019. In 2022, rural Britons experience a similar decline in approval ( 52% to 40%).

In sum, this historic step in British public opinion has been driven by the fact that Leave-biased demographics have become more pro-EU since the referendum.

Conclusion

Three years on, Brexit has largely been relegated to a political issue, overtaken by COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s turnover and the cost of living crisis. Questions remain as to what the future of the relationship will look like.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recently proposed migration bill, designed to stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel from France, risks reigniting tensions soon after the Windsor Framework’s successful deal.

If the Conservative government continues to trail Labor in the polls and the current relationship with the EU continues to take shape, public opinion in the UK is likely to shift further in the years to come.

