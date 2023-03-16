Politics
Raab tells peers: Overwhelming majority of staff relish his ambitious program
ominic Raab said the overwhelming majority of his staff enjoyed working on his very ambitious agenda.
The Deputy Prime Minister made the comments as the official investigation into his behavior continues.
Adam Tolley KC is investigating allegations of bullying and looking into a number of formal complaints made by senior officials against Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary.
We are served by a formidable cohort of public servants. Overall, the relationship is very effective with all ministers
Asked if anything was being done at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to improve staff morale and change the culture, Mr Raab told the Lords Home Affairs and Justice Committee on Wednesday: I I will not discuss anything related to the investigation. I’m sure you’ll agree that would be inappropriate of me.
But let me say that generally, both in previous departments and in the Department of Justice, I would say that we are served by a tremendous cohort of public servants. Overall, the relationship is very effective with all ministers.
I think we also have a very ambitious agenda in the way that I have described, and the overwhelming majority appreciate that
I work closely with Antonia Romeo, my permanent secretary. We have all processes in place relating to bullying processes and procedures to ensure that people who wish to make a complaint can, in the right way, it is important.
Labor counterpart Baroness Chakrabarti again specifically asked Whitehall staff in her private office whether, pending the conclusion of the inquest, in the meantime, in a spirit of humility, have you thought about and done anything something different because it’s a serious thing to be accused of perhaps changing the dynamics of the service close to home with your close collaborators?
To which Mr. Raab replied: So I think you are now trying to get me involved in the investigation which is inappropriate and has nothing to do with free speech and I will leave it at that.
Boris Johnson is said to have privately warned Mr Raab about his conduct when he held several positions in the former Prime Minister’s cabinet and gave evidence as part of the investigation, which could be concluded within weeks.
Earlier this month, sources confirmed to the PA news agency that Mr Raab had been interviewed as part of the investigation.
Dozens of witnesses, including senior departmental officials, are also said to have spoken during the investigation, which could determine his political fate.
MrRaabhas denied bullying and insisted he had behaved professionally throughout, but said he would resign if an allegation of bullying was confirmed.
Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to suspend his deputy during the inquiry, but could again face questions about his knowledge of the allegations before bringing MrRaabback into the Cabinet if the findings are overwhelming.
Downing Street has ruled out the Prime Minister is aware of any official complaints, but sources said he had been tipped off about the behavior of his allies.
The eight formal complaints relate to MrRaabstenures as Foreign Secretary, Brexit Secretary and during his first stint as Justice Secretary.
Mr Ra approached the inquiry in November after coming under pressure following numerous allegations, including that he was so humiliating to his junior colleagues that many were afraid to enter his office.
