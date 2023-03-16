Erdogan Hints Turkey May Ratify Finland’s NATO Membership





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested Wednesday that his country may soon ratify Finland’s application to join NATO, leaving the country open to join the military alliance separately from Sweden. Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of non-alignment and jointly applied to join the Western alliance. NATO needs the unanimous approval of its existing 30 members to expand, and Turkey and… LEARN MORE ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested on Wednesday that his country may soon ratify Finland’s request to join NATO, leaving the country open join the military alliance separately from Sweden. alarmed by Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of non-alignment and jointly applied to join the Western alliance. NATO needs the unanimous approval of its current 30 members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary have so far not ratified the adhesion of the Nordic neighbours. The Turkish government accuses Sweden of being overly lenient towards groups he considers terrorist organizationsincluding Kurdish groups, and said it had fewer problems with Finland. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is due to meet Erdogan on Friday in Istanbul. Asked by reporters if the Turkish parliament could ratify Finland’s membership after that, Erdogan replied: God willing, if it’s for the best. Whatever the process, the process will work. We will do our part. We will keep our promise. We will meet the president on Friday and fulfill the promise we made, he said. Niinisto and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto are due to arrive in Turkey on Thursday, when the two officials plan to visit areas hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 52,000 people in Turkey and Syria on last month. Speaking in Helsinki on Wednesday, Niinisto also said on Wednesday that Turkey was preparing to ratify Finland’s membership. Turkish officials requested his presence to announce Ankara’s decision on Helsinki’s bid, he said. Niinisto said Finland has remained in close contact with Sweden and the Erdogans administration. It is very important for Finland that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO takes place as soon as possible. I will continue my work to support Sweden’s NATO membership, Niinisto said in a statement to Finnish news agency STT. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said there had been growing indications in recent weeks that Turkey was ready to ratify Finland’s membership before Sweden. He said his government was also prepared for this situation. We don’t hide at all that we preferred to be ratified together, to go all the way hand in hand, Kristersson said during a visit to Berlin. But I have always also expressed the fact that each NATO country makes its own decision on ratification, and we respect that. A series of separate protests in Stockholm, Sweden, including a demonstration by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​angered Turkish officials and gave Ankara another reason to consider unfavorably Sweden’s membership in NATO. Kristersson said his government hoped for a speedy ratification process after Presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 in Turkey. Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term. We believe we are ready for ratification, but we respect that only Turkey can make Turkish decisions, the prime minister said. ___ Associated Press writers Geir Moulson in Berlin and Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland, contributed. Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

