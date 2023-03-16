Netanyahu prepares for UK visit next week, first since returning to office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the UK for the first time since returning to power, according to Israeli media.

Netanyahu is expected to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said in December: “Next year I will visit Israel in what will be its 75th anniversary and a landmark year.”

The Israeli leader is currently traveling to Berlin where he will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying he will discuss “various diplomatic and security issues, in particular Iran and developments in the region” with Scholz, and “stress the need to prevent the Iran to obtain nuclear weapons”.

In an interview with Jewish NewsFormer Israeli ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff said the relationship between the two allies was “extremely close” when he represented Israel in Berlin from 2017 to 2022.

Issacharoff pointed to the strong support Israel received from Germany during the 2021 war in Gaza with Hamas, saying the level of bilateral relations was at “the highest” but he was sure it would continue with the two new governments.

The former ambassador also stressed that the relationship between Germany and Israel is a relationship between the German and Israeli people and not “two people”, referring to the heads of government.

“I have no doubt that there are concerns in these countries about what is happening in Israel. President Steinmeier, whom I know personally, is a great friend of Israel. But when he made his statement about the importance of democracy and that changes have to be made on a broad basis, that’s something we have to listen to very carefully,” Issacharoff said.

“It’s not every day that the German president says this. And I emphasize that he is a deep friend of Israel,” he added.

Steinmeier made unprecedented remarks about the government’s judicial reforms last week, saying Germany was “concerned about the planned restructuring of the rule of law – especially because we Germans have always greatly admired the Strong and vibrant rule of law in Israel. Precisely because we know how much this strong and dynamic rule of law is needed in the region.

Germany, Berlin, Berlin – Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the joint press conference

When Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Berlin last month, his counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, made similar remarks, saying: “The values ​​that bind us include the protection of legal principles and the rule of law. , such as an independent judiciary We in Germany, the Germany government, firmly believe that a strong democracy needs an independent judiciary that can also review majority decisions.

The government’s judicial overhaul, however, has overshadowed the prime minister’s trips to France, Italy and now Germany and the UK, with protesters blocking roads to Ben Gurion Airport to prevent Netanyahu from leaving.

While in Rome last week, Israeli expats demonstrated against Netanyahu and government reforms, which is likely to be repeated in Berlin, where thousands of Israelis live.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2023. Credit: Alberto Lingria/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

Ahead of Netanyahu’s visits to Berlin and London, some 1,000 Israeli intellectuals, scholars, writers and artists sent a letter to the German and British ambassadors to Israel urging the two countries to cancel his visit.

In the face of Mr. Netanyahu’s dangerous and destructive leadership, and in light of broad democratic civil resistance against the destruction of state institutions through anti-democratic legislation, we demand that Germany and Britain promptly announce to accused Netanyahu that his planned state visits to your countries are cancelled. If these visits go as planned, a dark shadow will hang over them,” the letter read.