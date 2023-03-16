Support us and be ad-free

Boris Johnson’s government directly interfered In BBC coverage of government policy. It is according to Guardian. This was over the Conservatives’ response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. However, the revelations come as no surprise – because the BBCMedia coverage of has always been little more than state-sanctioned propaganda.

Government: lead BBC blanket

As the Guardian reported, the the government influenced BBC at the start of the pandemic. Downing Street reportedly told the broadcaster’s bosses that he did not want journalists to refer to confinementwhich began on March 23, 2020, in the form of a “containment”. BBC the editors then passed it on to reporters – who fired back, to no avail. THE Guardian claims to have seen an email from editors to staff which read:

Hi all D st [Downing Street] ask if we can avoid the word confinement. I told them the message would be that they want to keep pushing people to stay home, but they’re not talking about enforcement right now

THE BBC complied with the request of the government. THE Guardian wrote that:

Journalists unsuccessfully objected to this advice and as a result the website and broadcasts on that day spoke of restrictions and restrictions on daily life, while other media, such as the rival broadcaster Sky, were referring to lockdown. The following morning, the Daily Mail splashed Lockdown Britain on its front page, while Metro’s headline was Britain on Lockdown.

He also pointed out that the government (i.e. the Conservatives) had asked BBC editors to be more critical of work. Again, this was in the context of the pandemic. THE Guardian claimed an October 2021 email said:

D St complaining that didn’t reflect the mess of plan b online. that is, Ashworth said it earlier this week, then reversed. Can we increase the skepticism on this a bit?

Of course, none of us should be surprised by this news.

Toeing the line of the Conservative government

As the Canary reported in May 2020, the signs were already there that BBC news and current affairs toed the government line in the face of the pandemic. For example, regarding the broadcaster’s coverage of government coronavirus policy, a senior officialBBC journalist told the Economist at the time:

The BBC has a responsibility to provide what the nation needs. She must know what is done for the tests. [for coronavirus]. He doesn’t need a big crisis over what has gone wrong in the recent past, the bosses are keen for us to come out of this feeling like we’ve looked after the nation’s interest, not just our journalistic values.

It’s the BBC didn’t question what the Tories were doing – he just repeated whatever they told him. However, the pandemic is not an isolated example of BBC government bias either. In recent years, the broadcaster:

BBC: a history of partiality

Moreover, it is in the very fabric of the BBCDNA to act as a state broadcaster. During World War II, bosses fired workers who were conscientious objectors. This was because the views of these workers were “incompatible with the national effort.” Then, in 1953, he effectively spied on Iran on behalf of the British government. THE BBCIt is Persian service spread the code word this would trigger the coup against the democratically elected Iranian government. As Stephen Kinzer wrote in the book All the Shah’s Menthen British Prime Minister:

[Winston] Churchill had made the BBC end its broadcast day by saying not It’s now midnight, as usual, but It’s now exactly midnight.

The circle being closed, the recent lineker scandal sums up the problem. Like a BBC“initiated” summary to the Guardian:

Particularly on the website, our headlines have been determined by very regular calls from Downing Street.

An uncertain future

Thus, the revelations on which the conservatives pulled the strings BBC news and current affairs during the pandemic are up to par. This confirms that impartiality does not exist and that the broadcaster is often little more than a mouthpiece for the government. Ironically, thanks to the government, the future of BBC is still uncertain – in particular that of the License fees. Previous government plans were to scrap it. During this time, the BBC is also caught up in controversy over his cut off local radios. The workers are currently on strike over this. All this despite the controversies over the Tories actually putting their friends who take care of it.

From the evidence, it is clear that the BBCNews production has always been a branch of government. Now, although the broadcaster is dutifully fulfilling this toxic role, it might not be enough to save theBBC in its current form anyway.

