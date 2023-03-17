How conspiracy theorists made air pollution the latest front in the culture war

On a Facebook group of 26,000 people created to protest the expansion of the Ulez (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) – a traffic measure aimed at reducing pollution – posters explain how to sabotage traffic cameras. If someone were to unplug [a Ulez] camera, I don’t know what load, if any, would be appropriate, one writes.

A destroyed camera is a better result, responds another. Put a virus on their network, writes another. Flood it with so much data it crashes. Others suggest covering Ulez cameras with paint.

These plans, or perhaps fantasies, are found among baseless comments and climate change denial on the Facebook group Action Against Unfair Ulez, Caz & LTN.

“Green dingbats think they can lower the sun by reducing carbon emissions[,] what a pot,” one poster wrote.

“Just think of the sand of [the] The Sahara dumped on us at different times of the year, and the sand is way heavier than the pollution,” another wrote.

“All this pseudo ecological crap forced by the globalists is a useless scam.”

Ulez’s policy aims to clean London’s polluted air by removing old cars that contribute to harmful nitrogen dioxide emissions. Since it was first introduced to central London in 2019 and to central London in 2021, it has significantly reduction of air pollution in these areas. From August 29, 2023, the policy will include Greater London boroughs where drivers will face a £12.50 daily charge if their vehicles fail to comply.

Concerns about the diet are varied. The Unite union has called him “anti-worker” and worries about how it will affect thousands of staff en route to Heathrow Airport. Although there are a range of subsidies for drivers and TfL runs a scrappage scheme, these may not be enough. Transport for London estimates that more than 200,000 drivers will be affected by the Ulez expansion, but there are currently in short supply of Ulez compliant used cars on sale in London for £5,000 or less.

Boris Johnson, who as mayor presented plans for Ulez in 2015 called for a halt to Sadiq Khan’s Mad Ulez expansion plan because it will hit hard-working families and businesses in the outskirts of London with an unfair tax grab. Five conservative councils outside London have also joined the crusade against Ulez, forming a coalition to bring a legal challenge against him.

On the fringes, opponents of Ulez are buying into the idea that the environmentally friendly urban planning measures are, in fact, a grand plot to take away their freedoms through mass surveillance and imposed fines. Anti-Ulez rallies have become a hotbed of Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories, the great resetcashless societies, mass surveillance and vaccines.

A similar policy, 15-minute-cities – an urban planning concept in which most daily necessities and services are easily accessible on foot or by bicycle from any point in the city – has also attracted misinformation and conspiracy theories.

A 15 minute towns protest in Oxford on February 21 attracted 2,000 people. Among them were far-right groups like Patriotic Alternative and the vaccine-skeptical pop group Right Said Fred. A witness heard people singing the refugees are rapists and the jews will not replace us.

Lawrence Fox, leader of the Reclaim Party and presenter of GB News, posted a video of a 12 year old at the Oxford protest saying 15 Minute Cities are ‘first steps into a dystopian reality’, published by Childrens Health Defence, an American anti vax group.

Beat Greta any day, he wrote.

Conspiracy theorists are convinced that Sadiq Khan is part of this dark elite because he is the presidency of the C40 cities, a network of mayors collaborating on the plan to fight the climate crisis in major cities. At an anti-Ulez protest in Bromley, Kent, on February 11, a person held a placard with Sadiq Khan’s face on it, the placard read: WANTED: FOR CRIMES AGAINST LONDON. On the Facebook group Action Against Unfair Ulez, Caz & LTN, Khan is frequently compared to Hitler.

The trend is also picked up by think tanks, politicians and the media who straddle the political mainstream while spreading misinformation and climate change denial.

The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), a vocal Tufton Street think tank that campaigns as Net Zero Watch and has been doubled the UK’s largest climate science denial organization, distributed 15-minute anti-Ulez and anti-City material on social media. This is hardly surprising, given that the foundation has already hosted a conference where a scientist urged authoritative bodies to “stand up and say there is no climate crisis”.

A recent social network Net Zero Watch message reads: “Robbing Hood Steals From The Poor To Fuel The Rich” in reference to Ulez, while another says: “Ulez is just another Net Zero scam to rip off ordinary Brits and make them poorer!”

Steve Baker, the Tory MP who founded the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, made up of around 20 backbench Tory MPs who oppose net zero government policies, was a trustee of the GWPF until September. Baker also campaigned next to the Statement Together, a group vehemently campaigning against Low Traffic Neighborhoods (LTN), Ulez and Clean Air Zones (CAZ).

The Together Declaration describes Covid Lockdowns as an overshoot in the name of safety. Until this week, he registered Anna Rayner in his team. Rayner helped set up and coordinate the Health Advisory & Recovery Team (HART), a group of doctors and academics seeking to broaden the debate on Covid-19 by targeting parents and children with vaccine misinformation. However, Rayner was recently removed from the roster.

Fringe-right conspiracy theorists were already trying to claim that net-zero was a way to make the poor colder and poorer. Now they consider walking around your neighborhood breathing in the fresh air the latest terrifying attack on our freedoms.