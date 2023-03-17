Politics
How conspiracy theorists made air pollution the latest front in the culture war
On a Facebook group of 26,000 people created to protest the expansion of the Ulez (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) – a traffic measure aimed at reducing pollution – posters explain how to sabotage traffic cameras. If someone were to unplug [a Ulez] camera, I don’t know what load, if any, would be appropriate, one writes.
A destroyed camera is a better result, responds another. Put a virus on their network, writes another. Flood it with so much data it crashes. Others suggest covering Ulez cameras with paint.
These plans, or perhaps fantasies, are found among baseless comments and climate change denial on the Facebook group Action Against Unfair Ulez, Caz & LTN.
“Green dingbats think they can lower the sun by reducing carbon emissions[,] what a pot,” one poster wrote.
“Just think of the sand of [the] The Sahara dumped on us at different times of the year, and the sand is way heavier than the pollution,” another wrote.
“All this pseudo ecological crap forced by the globalists is a useless scam.”
Ulez’s policy aims to clean London’s polluted air by removing old cars that contribute to harmful nitrogen dioxide emissions. Since it was first introduced to central London in 2019 and to central London in 2021, it has significantly reduction of air pollution in these areas. From August 29, 2023, the policy will include Greater London boroughs where drivers will face a £12.50 daily charge if their vehicles fail to comply.
Concerns about the diet are varied. The Unite union has called him “anti-worker” and worries about how it will affect thousands of staff en route to Heathrow Airport. Although there are a range of subsidies for drivers and TfL runs a scrappage scheme, these may not be enough. Transport for London estimates that more than 200,000 drivers will be affected by the Ulez expansion, but there are currently in short supply of Ulez compliant used cars on sale in London for £5,000 or less.
Boris Johnson, who as mayor presented plans for Ulez in 2015 called for a halt to Sadiq Khan’s Mad Ulez expansion plan because it will hit hard-working families and businesses in the outskirts of London with an unfair tax grab. Five conservative councils outside London have also joined the crusade against Ulez, forming a coalition to bring a legal challenge against him.
On the fringes, opponents of Ulez are buying into the idea that the environmentally friendly urban planning measures are, in fact, a grand plot to take away their freedoms through mass surveillance and imposed fines. Anti-Ulez rallies have become a hotbed of Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories, the great resetcashless societies, mass surveillance and vaccines.
A similar policy, 15-minute-cities – an urban planning concept in which most daily necessities and services are easily accessible on foot or by bicycle from any point in the city – has also attracted misinformation and conspiracy theories.
A 15 minute towns protest in Oxford on February 21 attracted 2,000 people. Among them were far-right groups like Patriotic Alternative and the vaccine-skeptical pop group Right Said Fred. A witness heard people singing the refugees are rapists and the jews will not replace us.
Lawrence Fox, leader of the Reclaim Party and presenter of GB News, posted a video of a 12 year old at the Oxford protest saying 15 Minute Cities are ‘first steps into a dystopian reality’, published by Childrens Health Defence, an American anti vax group.
Beat Greta any day, he wrote.
Conspiracy theorists are convinced that Sadiq Khan is part of this dark elite because he is the presidency of the C40 cities, a network of mayors collaborating on the plan to fight the climate crisis in major cities. At an anti-Ulez protest in Bromley, Kent, on February 11, a person held a placard with Sadiq Khan’s face on it, the placard read: WANTED: FOR CRIMES AGAINST LONDON. On the Facebook group Action Against Unfair Ulez, Caz & LTN, Khan is frequently compared to Hitler.
The trend is also picked up by think tanks, politicians and the media who straddle the political mainstream while spreading misinformation and climate change denial.
The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), a vocal Tufton Street think tank that campaigns as Net Zero Watch and has been doubled the UK’s largest climate science denial organization, distributed 15-minute anti-Ulez and anti-City material on social media. This is hardly surprising, given that the foundation has already hosted a conference where a scientist urged authoritative bodies to “stand up and say there is no climate crisis”.
A recent social network Net Zero Watch message reads: “Robbing Hood Steals From The Poor To Fuel The Rich” in reference to Ulez, while another says: “Ulez is just another Net Zero scam to rip off ordinary Brits and make them poorer!”
Steve Baker, the Tory MP who founded the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, made up of around 20 backbench Tory MPs who oppose net zero government policies, was a trustee of the GWPF until September. Baker also campaigned next to the Statement Together, a group vehemently campaigning against Low Traffic Neighborhoods (LTN), Ulez and Clean Air Zones (CAZ).
The Together Declaration describes Covid Lockdowns as an overshoot in the name of safety. Until this week, he registered Anna Rayner in his team. Rayner helped set up and coordinate the Health Advisory & Recovery Team (HART), a group of doctors and academics seeking to broaden the debate on Covid-19 by targeting parents and children with vaccine misinformation. However, Rayner was recently removed from the roster.
Fringe-right conspiracy theorists were already trying to claim that net-zero was a way to make the poor colder and poorer. Now they consider walking around your neighborhood breathing in the fresh air the latest terrifying attack on our freedoms.
|
Sources
2/ https://novaramedia.com/2023/03/15/how-conspiracy-theorists-made-air-pollution-the-latest-front-in-the-culture-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google Cloud strengthens financial services security
- Vue International bid for Cineworld stalls – Sky News
- A monoclonal antibody-based blocking ELISA for SARS-CoV-2 detection in animals
- Floods in earthquake-ravaged Turkey have killed at least 14
- Shipping containers outside Imran Khan’s house to prevent police
- Gladiator 2 casts Barry Keoghan – The Hollywood Reporter
- Softball splits home opener, beats UMBC and falls to Cornell
- Zara’s new Spring 2023 collection is a fashion fairy tale
- Comprehensive list of tech layoffs for 2023
- Mitsui Bussan orders six more Leonardo AW139s
- The family of Irvo Otieno has reacted after seeing the tape of the incident where he died: he was treated worse than a dog
- Anti-Omicron antibodies are induced by hypermutation by the ancestral BNT162b2 COVID vaccine