Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan’s request to suspend arrest warrant denied





Arrest warrant issued after ex-PM fails to appear in courtCourt rejects Khan’s offer to appear voluntarily

LAHORE, Pakistan, March 16 (Reuters) – A Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a request by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to suspend an arrest warrant issued against him, stoking fears of a renewed confrontation between his supporters and security forces.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, hundreds of Khan’s supporters, armed with truncheons, iron bars and slingshots, surrounded his home in Lahore and fought pitched battles with security forces trying to arrest him.

Thursday’s rejection of Khan’s request to suspend the arrest warrant came hours after a higher court ordered police to postpone the operation to arrest the former cricketer star until Friday, bringing a temporary lull to the impasse.

The arrest warrant was issued by a court in Islamabad when Khan failed to appear before it for illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022 Khan denies the charges.

Pakistan’s Election Commission had found him guilty and banned Khan from holding public office during a parliamentary term.

Khan, 70, had filed an appeal with the Islamabad court to have the warrant suspended, pledging to appear voluntarily on Saturday.

But the court said such a pledge was insufficient, given Khan’s past conduct.

“It is concluded that the claim is not justified by law or facts, which is hereby dismissed,” said the Islamabad court order, which was viewed by Reuters.

“ACTIVISTS IN THE CROWD”

The violence in the Khan district of Lahore, in which protesters torched police vehicles, a water cannon truck and dozens of cars and motorbikes and threw petrol bombs at security forces while shooting tear gas and rubber bullets, raised fears of a new nuclear political stalemate – an armed Pakistan, already in the grip of an economic crisis.

[1/5]Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan carry sticks as they march towards Khan’s house in Lahore, Pakistan March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The unrest subsided after the Lahore High Court ended the police operation.

Police said they would seek further instructions from the High Court on Friday.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir said there were militants among Khan’s supporters outside his house.

“We received credible information that militants were among those who attacked the police,” he told a press conference. “One of them served eight years in prison.

Khan’s aide Shafqat Mehmood called it a “fabricated story, based on lies”.

Although there were no police outside Khan’s home on Thursday, witnesses said supporters armed with batons, bamboo sticks, iron rods and box cutters erected pickets and barricades.

Punjab provincial police chief Usman Anwar said he only sent the police to comply with the court order.

“We used restraint as much as we could,” he said. He added that criminal charges had been filed against the perpetrators of the violence.

The police were unarmed, he said, adding that they had to use water cannons and tear gas canisters when Khan’s supporters turned violent.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has been calling for snap elections and organizing protest rallies across the country, and was shot and wounded during one of these rallies.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected Khan’s demands, saying an election would be held as scheduled later this year.

Written by Asif Shahzad and Miral Fahmy; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Alex Richardson

