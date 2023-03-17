New cases against Imran Khan, close associate; Mehbooba Mufti says the situation in India is no different from Pak. Major Updates





According to the report, Islamabad police registered four separate cases against PTI leaders, activists and supporters on different charges including the anti-terrorism law and arrested more than two dozen people.

The new cases came at a time when the former Pakistani prime minister is already facing non-releaseable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

Here are the latest updates on Imran Khan

– The FIR registered in Khanna and Bhara Kahu police stations blamed Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the action of the PTI militants. The plaintiffs said PTI activists intimidated traders and forcibly closed their stores. The PTI workers announced that they were obeying the orders of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, according to the report.

– According to Dawn’s report, the FIR was registered with the Bhara Kahu police station, where Hamid Zaman Kiani, Naseem Abbasi, Shaikh Liaqat and Chaudhry Tariq, along with 40 unidentified people, were accused of creating a civil unrest, and 21(i) (aiding and abetting), as well as s. an official in the performance of public duties), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and many others.

– Seeing the situation in Pakistan, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Mehbooba Mufti compared the situation in Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370.

Mufti said the situation in Pakistan, where police are trying to arrest ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, was no different from that in Jammu and Kashmir, where leaders have also been put behind bars after the repeal of Article 370. “It’s really bad (Pakistani police are trying to arrest ex-prime minister, Imran Khan). Ex-ministers, ministers are also put behind bars here in our country, so it is not a different problem,” PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying by ANI.

– She also went on to say that the way federal investigative agencies were “abused” and opposition leaders were put behind bars, indicating that the situation here “can be compared” to that of the Pakistan. Mufti also cited the example of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI during its investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

– The two-day standoff between former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Workers Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with supporters of its President Imran Khan and law enforcement in Zaman Park has deepened the political crisis and current economy of the country, as reported by The Nation.

– Clashes erupted on Tuesday after police stormed Khan’s residence to arrest him to execute a non-releasable arrest warrant issued by a local court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case. Dozens of people, including police and PTI workers, were injured in the operation as law enforcement fired tear gas and party supporters used Molotov cocktails.

– Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court rejected the PTI President’s plea to suspend the non-dischargeable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

– Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict earlier directing relevant authorities to arrest the former prime minister and present him in court on March 18.

– Legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held protest rallies across the country to demand snap elections, in which he was shot and wounded.

– The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has also issued a statement condemning the human rights violations committed by law enforcement agencies on Wednesday. Appreciating their condemnation, Khan tweeted, I want to thank SCBAP for its strong stance on upholding the Constitution and the rule of law. We appreciate your condemnation of the excessive use of force by the authorities at Zaman Park. My party was founded on the principle of the rule of law and we continue to uphold that commitment.”

– In the SCBAP statement, he said: SCBAP defends the rule of law and the Constitution and respect for the judgment of the courts. We condemn all violations of any human right and the excesses committed by law enforcement agencies for taking the laws into their own hands.”

I would like to thank the SCBAP for its strong position on respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. We appreciate your condemnation of the excessive use of force by the authorities at Zaman Park. My party was founded on the principle of the rule of law and we continue to uphold this commitment. pic.twitter.com/7GMOYHljn5

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 16, 2023

– The statement further reads, Any form of violence is not acceptable in a democratic nation governed by the rule of law and the Constitution. The excess of the police in Lahore to arrest the former Prime Minister under a warrant issued by a magistrate is excessive and not in accordance with the law and constitutes an outright violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens of the nation .”

– Pakistan’s economy is struggling and the country is awaiting a much-needed $1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based IMF. The crisis-hit country has implemented a series of policy measures, including raising taxes, raising energy prices and raising interest rates to a 25-year high to unlock funding for its IMF’s $6.5 billion lending program stalled.

(With ANI entries)

