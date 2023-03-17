Politics
Analysis: New areas of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia will help cement ties beyond Jokowis’ tenure
Commenting on the six memorandums of understanding signed, Dr Felix Tan of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), whose research interests span Southeast Asian politics, said the agreements would necessarily continue and expand. good relations between Singapore and Indonesia.
Mr. Jokowi is coming to the end of his second and final presidential term, with Indonesia due to hold a presidential election by next February.
Mr. Dedi Dinarto, senior Indonesia analyst at public policy consultancy Global Counsel, said the expanded cooperation represents the two countries’ willingness to take a step forward as the two neighbors have resolved how they should approach the issues of long-standing airspace, defense cooperation and extradition treaty.
He does not expect any significant changes in bilateral relations between the two nations even after next February.
Singapore remains the largest foreign investor in Indonesia, and this will make Singapore a priority for the next administration, he added.
Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, Senior International Business Analyst at consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore, said: “The litmus test is the bilateral sustainability of MoUs that deliver the heralded results of a post-Jokowi Indonesia in because of national obstacles”.
However, he believed that the two nations will continue to enjoy a “balanced symbiotic relationship” during this decade, as the leaders of both countries recognize the benefits that can come from mutual cooperation.
NTU’s Dr. Tan also said the MoUs will enable Mr. Jokowi to leave behind a legacy that clearly defines his contribution to Indonesia’s growth on the political and economic fronts.
(Chairman) Jokowi has always been a businessman and his efforts to establish good relations with Singapore and other partners in this region will be the defining moment of his leadership. These MoUs will certainly help provide Indonesia with more opportunities that will last beyond his tenure as president, he said.
On Thursday, Mr. Lee said that in addition to cooperation between governments, Indonesian and Singaporean companies had also signed several memorandums of understanding in the fields of digital economy and health, strengthening the ties which are an important part of our deep, multi-level and comprehensive partnership.
One notable area that has attracted private sector interest, the two leaders said, was the upcoming capital of Nusantara, which was to replace Jakarta as Indonesia’s capital.
At the joint press conference, Mr. Jokowi announced that there were 20 letters of intent from private sector companies in Singapore expressing their interest in investing in the project.
RESOLVING LONG-STANDING BILATERAL PROBLEMS
Lee also said Singapore and Indonesia have taken a big step to resolve three long-standing bilateral issues.
The two countries have jointly sought approval from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for new arrangements as part of an agreement signed last year to realign the border between the flight information region (FIR) controlled by Singapore and Jakarta.
The FIR agreement was one of three signed during the previous Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat held in Bintan, Indonesia in January last year.
Two other deals were to bring into effect a previously suspended 2007 defense cooperation agreement and set up an extradition treaty between the two nations.
Lee said on Thursday that Singapore and Indonesia have ratified all three agreements and will agree on a date for all three to be implemented simultaneously after ICAO gives its approval for the FIR one.
Mr. Lee said the agreements will bring lasting benefits to both parties.
This success reflects our strong bilateral relationship and shows that Singapore and Indonesia can achieve substantial mutual benefits through open and constructive engagement, he said.
