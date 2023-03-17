Report: Fulton County prosecutors have another recording of Donald Trump pressuring AG official to void election





One of the most damning pieces of evidence regarding Donald Trump’s attempt to nullify the 2020 Georgia election is a phone call he made to Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, in which he asked the Secretary of ‘state to magically find the exact number of votes he needed. to turn his loss to Joe Biden into a victory. In fact, it was that call that initially inspired the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to open a criminal investigation into the ex-president. But it turns out that wasn’t the only call Trump made to local Georgia officials that was of particular interest to state prosecutors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Fulton County Special Grand Jury, which was established last year and concluded its work in January, heard a recording of a call Trump made to David Ralston, the late president of Georgia House who died in November. According to multiple jurors who spoke at the outlet of the appeal, Trump asked Ralston to call a special session of the state Legislature to overturn Bidens’ victory. The president at the time was apparently not very receptive to the request. Ralston, one of the jurors told the AJC, essentially cut the president off. He said, I will do everything in my power as I see fit. He simply cut the wind from the sails. Well, thank you, you know, that’s all the president could say.

Ralston was asked about the Dec. 19, 2020, call in an interview a day later, in which he recounted that Trump had made it clear he wanted a special session of the Georgia General Assembly, adding that I shared with him my belief that, based on my understanding of Georgian law, this was going to be a very uphill battle.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to the AJC’s request for comment.

As CNN notes, this is the third known recording of Trump pressuring a Georgia official to cancel the election in the state; in addition to Ralston and Raffensperger, Trump also pressured an investigator from the Georgia secretary of state’s office to investigate voter fraud, saying she would be praised for nullifying Biden’s votes. Trump is also known for asking Brian Kemp to call a special session to invalidate Bidens’ victory and launch an audit of mail-in ballots (Kemp said no to the special session and told Trump he wouldn’t). had no authority to order an audit).

The special grand jury, which met for about seven months in Atlanta, recommended that the prosecutors’ office bring criminal charges against unnamed individuals. In a report released after their inquest concluded, the grand jurors also wrote that they believed one or more witnesses may have lied to them. District Attorney Fani Willis is currently weighing the indictments; Trump has, unsurprisingly, insisted he did nothing wrong and that the investigation into his conduct was a politically motivated witch hunt, a claim he is apparently contractually obligated to at least make. once every two days, otherwise it will die.

In related news, during their conversation with The Atlanta Journal Constitution, one of the grand jurors said that in his sworn testimony, Senator Lindsey Graham claimed that Trump’s brain was so scrambled after his loss in 2020 that if someone had said [him] that aliens came down and stole Trump’s ballots, that Trump would have believed him.

