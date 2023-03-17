Shipping containers outside Imran Khan’s house to prevent police





Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence

Lahore:

As normalcy returned to Lahore’s Zaman Park after scuffles between security personnel and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan placed shipping containers outside the entrance from his house and equipped themselves with clubs and slings to protect him from any further police action.

Although Rangers and Police halted the operation to arrest the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician until Friday at the direction of the Lahore High Court, a large contingent of police remained stationed on all roads leading to his residence.

Authorities suspended internet service in the Zaman Park area to prevent the PTI workers present from uploading videos to social media.

A day after the Rangers and police withdrew, Imran Khan’s supporters on Thursday placed shipping containers outside the main entrance to his residence in Zaman Park, which turned into a battlefield on Tuesday after the PTI workers engaged in pitched battles with the police to prevent them from arresting their leader. in the Toshakhana case, injuring more than 60 people, mostly police officers.

Large numbers of enraged PTI workers gathered outside Khan’s residence on Thursday and managed to erect tents that had been previously destroyed by police.

Workers equipped with clubs and slingshots pledged to protect their leader from further police action. They chanted slogans in favor of Imran Khan and against the PML-N led government and the military establishment.

Although a number of PTI workers from different parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces arrived here on Thursday to protect their leader, they failed to break through the barricades erected by the police leading to the residence. by Imran Khan.

Senior PTI Punjab official Musarrat Cheema said roads leading to Zaman Park are blocked and containers are placed on major highways in Punjab. “We want to warn them that we will continue to defend the leader of the nation. We will not let the future of Pakistan be promised to these few families,” she said in a tweet.

She further said that the Lahore High Court has banned the police from carrying out an operation to arrest Khan, but if this administration defies the court’s orders, they will face the legions of the people.

On February 28, District and Extra Session Judge Zafar Iqbal in Islamabad issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case relating to the concealment of proceeds from the sale of state gifts. The judge ordered the police in the capital to bring him to justice by March 18.

On Thursday, the judge rejected Imran Khan’s request to suspend non-dischargeable arrest warrants for him and said he would end Islamabad police’s attempts to arrest him if the ousted prime minister was going to court.

Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has condemned “the excessive use of force by the authorities at Zaman Park”.

“Any form of violence is not acceptable in a democratic country governed by the rule of law and the Constitution. The excessive use of force against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is strongly condemned. The method Service of warrants is also highly arbitrary, vindictive and not in accordance with the law, therefore such violence must stop immediately,” the SCBAP statement said.

“Each person should be treated according to the law and due process should be adopted. Law enforcement should not use excessive force and citizens should not engage in confrontation or damage public and private property. it is incumbent upon all citizens to obey orders passed by all courts,” he said.

According to Imran Khan, he was facing more than 80 different cases in various courts in Pakistan.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot that targeted him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Imran Khan has called for a snap election to oust what he called an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

