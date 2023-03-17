Can you really build a new megacity in a jungle and convince millions of people to move there?

With construction already underway, Indonesia’s new capital is presented as a futuristic metropolis in the rainforests of Borneo.

Nestled in the province of East Kalimantan, this massive project took years to prepare and is slowly taking shape.

The move will be one of the defining acts of Joko Widodo’s presidency and has been touted as a solution to Jakarta’s desperate problem of overcrowding, traffic congestion and pollution.

There’s just one catch: it’s not easy to get to.

Known as Nusantara after the Indonesian word for “archipelago”, the new town does not appear on Google Maps, and the nearest airport in Balikpapan is nearly 100 kilometers away by road.

Getting there from Jakarta involves a two-hour flight, followed by a two-hour drive along a rugged highway and a series of windy, hilly roads.

In June next year, Joko Widodo will sign a decree declaring Nusantara the new capital of Indonesia.

Land clearing on the Indonesian side of Borneo.

A separate decree will revoke Jakarta’s status as the capital, effectively for the first time in more than four centuries if you include the nearly 350 years it was known as Batavia, under Dutch colonial rule.

If all goes as planned, it is hoped that up to 60,000 people will leave Jakarta to live and work in Nusantara by 2025.

But encouraging thousands of residents to settle and move to a new city that is still being built in just a few years has raised eyebrows.

And the challenge and logistics of meeting that deadline are daunting.

From rugged jungle to megalopolis

East Kalimantani is one of the least populated provinces of Indonesia and, unlike the island of Java, is geologically stable and relatively untouched.

Most of the 256,000 hectares of land set aside for the new capital is undeveloped.

As far as the eye can see is a blanket of non-native eucalyptus forest, planted to produce pulp and paper.

Land is being cleared to make way for the Indonesian capital in East Kalimantan, in the Indonesian part of Borneo. ( ABC News: Phil Hemingway )

Eventually they will be uprooted and replaced with native trees, with plans to preserve 65% of the new capital as forest and 10% as parkland.

Already around 7,000 construction workers, using bulldozers and cranes, are madly transforming tracts of cleared land to construct new roads, infrastructure and buildings.

The government claims that Nusantara will be a carbon neutral city by 2030, with the forest acting as a carbon sink and clean energy used to power local transport and electricity.

However, the government’s ambitious capital project is not without criticism.

Environmental groups say a new city with two million people will put a strain on water resources and food supplies.

They argue that Nusantara will inevitably encroach on the habitat of native animals, including Borneo’s unique sun bear and endangered orangutan.

Others are skeptical that the capital will ever attract the necessary funds or that people want to move to Kalimantan.

How to attract millions of people to a new capital?

Among the new buildings under construction are government offices, the presidential palace and housing for civil servants and security forces, which will be among the first to leave Jakarta next year.

Government staff will make up the bulk of the 60,000 residents expected to move into the new city by 2024.

After that, the hope is that more people will make the move organically, not just from Jakarta but from anywhere in the country.

“We would love to see that the city is not only livable but also enjoyable,” says Pak Bambang Susantono, chairman of Indonesia’s National Capital Authority, or IKN.

“To become a vibrant city, not just a government city.”

Jakarta will remain a megacity, but the government hopes that by relocating the capital to Kalimantan it can spur new investment and high-tech industries in a less developed area outside the most populous island of Java.

Jakarta is one of the fastest sinking cities in the world. ( ABC News: Phil Hemingway )

The Indonesian government last week came up with a package of incentives to entice high-tech companies to invest in the new capital.

The offer included corporate tax exemptions, tax reductions for foreign companies moving to Nusantara and a range of other concessions.

But Rizal Ramli, a former minister under Joko Widodo and former President Abdurrahman Wahid, says the key to moving a capital is locating the new city within a three-hour drive of the original.

“[Jakarta] has to move to separate the commercial part of the city and the government part of the city, but you can’t go too far,” he said.

He is also skeptical of the city’s completion.

“Indonesia will not move to this place, come on. It’s taken Balikpapan [the closest city to the new capital]over 15 years to be what it is now,” he said.

The $32 billion prize

Besides the difficulties of moving the Indonesian capital a few hours away, Mr Ramli predicts that a new president will face pressure to prioritize economic issues above plans for a new city.

It is uncertain whether Joko Widodo’s successor will continue to support the relocation of the capital, with elections for a new president scheduled for February.

Indonesia’s parliament passed a law early last year to lock in the capital’s relocation, but critics say laws can easily change, so there’s no guarantee the project will go through to completion. term.

With a price tag of $32 billion, the government may also struggle to sell it to voters.

“The public pressure will be enormous. After the new government, whoever the president is,[will] have to listen to the demand of the public,” Ramli said.

“Fix the economy first. So many people are so poor after the crisis. Do your job first. Don’t waste your time in this capital of Nusantara.”

But the chairman of the capital authority, Bambang Susantono, dismissed doubts about the project.

“I think investors would like to see the government [moves its offices] first right,” he said.

“That’s why most buildings, facilities in 2024 are built by the state budget. They have to create market confidence.

“But after that, I think there will be a lot of investors coming.”

The Indonesian government remains optimistic that 80% of the cost, or $25 billion, will come from private investors.

In reality, most of this financing is still far from being acquired.

Last year, a major investor, Japan’s Softbank, pulled out of the project, forcing Indonesia to seek funding elsewhere.

The Indonesian government and the lower house have agreed on a new capital called Nusarain East Kalimantan. ( ABC News: Mitchell Woolnough )

“We are in the process of dealing and discussing with the private sector, we have received over 100 letters of interest,” Mr Susantono said.

“Of course, some of them are serious for the next two years, some of them are still waiting. But it’s safe to say that the appetite is there.”

“Our river has been cut”

The capital project has also been marred by claims that indigenous groups who have lived in the area for generations could be forced from their homes.

In the village of Sepaku Lama, northeast of the Nusantara site, dozens of inhabitants of the indigenous Balik community have forcibly acquired part of their land to build a gigantic new dam, which will supply water to the new capital city.

Jikram, who like many Indonesians has only one name, says the three-meter high dam wall has cut off 250 square meters of his land.

He used to grow rice and catch fish in the river, but now it’s behind the wall.

Jikram says the megacity project has impacted his ability to farm from land. ( ABC News: Mitchell Woolnough )

In front of the fence, there is now a deep trench which he says is regularly flooded and poses a danger to his grandchildren.

He says the compensation he was offered for the land, which was around $6,000, was insufficient.

“I lost income. Our river was closed and I can’t find fish anymore. It was a river right here,” he says, pointing to the trench.

“But that dam closed the river.”

Mr Susantono says the capital authority is still in talks with the villagers and hopes to persuade them of the benefits of the new town being built.

Despite criticism, President Joko Widodo seems determined to set up Nusantara as the capital before leaving office next year.

Even if his successor opposes it, it will be necessary to wait until the end of next year for the new president to be sworn in well after the inauguration of the city.

By then, the legalities for the transfer of the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara will be signed and sealed, which will make the reversal much more difficult.