Connect with us

Politics

Can you really build a new megacity in a jungle and convince millions of people to move there?

Can you really build a new megacity in a jungle and convince millions of people to move there?

 


With construction already underway, Indonesia’s new capital is presented as a futuristic metropolis in the rainforests of Borneo.

Nestled in the province of East Kalimantan, this massive project took years to prepare and is slowly taking shape.

The move will be one of the defining acts of Joko Widodo’s presidency and has been touted as a solution to Jakarta’s desperate problem of overcrowding, traffic congestion and pollution.

There’s just one catch: it’s not easy to get to.

Known as Nusantara after the Indonesian word for “archipelago”, the new town does not appear on Google Maps, and the nearest airport in Balikpapan is nearly 100 kilometers away by road.

Getting there from Jakarta involves a two-hour flight, followed by a two-hour drive along a rugged highway and a series of windy, hilly roads.

In June next year, Joko Widodo will sign a decree declaring Nusantara the new capital of Indonesia.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume.
Land clearing on the Indonesian side of Borneo.

A separate decree will revoke Jakarta’s status as the capital, effectively for the first time in more than four centuries if you include the nearly 350 years it was known as Batavia, under Dutch colonial rule.

If all goes as planned, it is hoped that up to 60,000 people will leave Jakarta to live and work in Nusantara by 2025.

But encouraging thousands of residents to settle and move to a new city that is still being built in just a few years has raised eyebrows.

And the challenge and logistics of meeting that deadline are daunting.

From rugged jungle to megalopolis

East Kalimantani is one of the least populated provinces of Indonesia and, unlike the island of Java, is geologically stable and relatively untouched.

Most of the 256,000 hectares of land set aside for the new capital is undeveloped.

As far as the eye can see is a blanket of non-native eucalyptus forest, planted to produce pulp and paper.

A shot of a small wooden cabin on stilts in a green field
Land is being cleared to make way for the Indonesian capital in East Kalimantan, in the Indonesian part of Borneo.(ABC News: Phil Hemingway )

Eventually they will be uprooted and replaced with native trees, with plans to preserve 65% of the new capital as forest and 10% as parkland.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-03-17/from-rugged-jungle-to-megacity-indonesia-s-new-capital/102090132

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: