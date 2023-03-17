Corruption and cronyism in Turkey could open the door for Tayyip Erdogan in the next election

The presidential election in Turkey is scheduled for May 14. Speculation is rife about President Erdogan’s ability to maintain his “dictatorship”.

The reason is that the election comes on the heels of a massive earthquake in the Turkey-Syria border region, which left around 50,000 people dead and millions displaced, in addition to 156,000. buildings and structures razed.

The tragedy was compounded by the openly expressed corruption, incompetence and vindictiveness of the administration by earthquake survivors. Following the massive natural calamity, the government imposed an “earthquake tax” on the grounds of safe construction. But most of the money raised from this tax has gone into private pockets, and there seem to be no wrinkles on the authorities’ brow.

An incisive article by Henry J Barkey of the Council on Foreign Relations on the current scenario in Turkey (now called Turkiye) paints a dull and gloomy picture of Turkey’s political system.

Barkey fears that Erdogan and his AK party will cheat in the parliamentary/presidential elections in May, as Erdogan must stay in power to promote kleptocracy on a large scale.

If he loses power, the dark and heinous deeds of his two-decade-old kleptocracy will be exposed and he will be lynched by his people. This, coupled with the ground realities of the earthquake and its aftermath, is little known to the public.

However, the most critical aspects of Erdogan’s authoritarian and controversial two-decade rule must be flown under the radar. These are subjects such as the regional and geostrategic repercussions of the country’s internal unrest.

The only aspect in favor of Erdogan is that the opposition does not want to present its case forcefully. He recently survived a divisive crisis. The two parties have somehow come together and would give Erdogan a united front.

How long this unity will last is a serious question as Erdogan is a shrewd politician who has proven his ability to divide his opponents earlier. Erdogan could forge a storm of pseudo-scandals against them and tarnish their public profile at the start of the election campaign.

However, the opposition believe the nation cannot tolerate government manipulation at a time when the mismanagement of earthquake relief and rehabilitation works is still fresh in their memories. Pro-government attempts to politicize the rescue process have sparked fury on the ground.

“Block relief from foreign groups, try to monopolize aid deliveries, blame opposition municipalities all were repelled instantly. Meanwhile, the President’s favorite the internal bogeys, the countries he likes to blame for all the evils that are the United States, Israel, Greece, Europe, Sweden (for supposedly harboring Kurdish “terrorists”), and others, all sent diligent relief teams and supplies before Ankara could act together. No more weaponized xenophobia to distract from its failures,” Melik Kaylan wrote in Forbes Business on March 13.

How will Erdogan react to this situation? In other words, what options can he count on? He may seek to redirect public anger by sacrificing a few oligarchs. If that fails to contain the crisis, he may try to rally public opinion around him as the only hope of delivering it from the political and social turmoil.

The Saudis have deposited $5 billion in the Central Bank of Turkey, with which Erdogan could flood the devastated areas. It risks smearing voting infrastructure and vote counting, as it has often done in Kurdish regions by reducing the number of electoral centers and making them difficult to access, especially in areas where the opposition is rooted.

The areas affected by the earthquake were those hitherto largely pro-AKP. He might not mind bidding farewell to them for regaining his dominance in other voting segments. Some fear that Erdogan’s victory will not be accepted by everyone in the context of such a complicated and almost treacherous situation.

His victory would have no real meaning. The only option to avoid massive civil unrest is to “continue to rule through some form of ultra-powerful rear-shadow diving role”.

It is believed that in a “managed democracy” like Turkey, cronyism works like a network where parties depend on each other to function. The police arrest famous opposition leaders, the courts indict them and the media dutifully smear them. Everyone is implicated in each other’s crime.

All bosses depend on Erdogan’s patronage. Crony oligarchs amassing billions depend on the stability and favor of the ruler. They help finance his stay in power to employ civil servants, judges, broadcasters, university chancellors, banks, hospitals, etc. The whole civil service is full of loyalists, as we saw during UPI and II in India.

If Erdogan is replaced, the new government will have to purge many civil servants and dispossess kleptocratic leaders, starting from the top. We have to see if the new government will have the strength and maneuverability to take on the task ahead.

It would not have been necessary to make all this speculation about the legislative elections of May 14 if people were convinced that it would not be a “managed democracy” as in the past.