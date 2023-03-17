Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism, says former pro-Khalistan leader

Calling the attempted referendum on Khalistan in a few Western countries by an Indian-banned organization “pakhand” and the work of the Pakistani ISI, Dal Khalsa founder Jaswant Singh Thekedar said he s was an attempt to mislead people and had nothing to do with Sikhs in India.

In an interview, UK-based Sikh separatist leader Thekedar said Pakistan was the real enemy of Khalistan and that “some Sikhs work like tools” in the hands of the Pakistani government.

He said the people of Punjab are not asking for any referendum.

While answering questions, he said, “The referendum you are talking about, those in Punjab don’t demand it. It is a 2020 organization, they talk about a referendum on the instructions of the ISI. Referendum doesn’t mean… if Indian passport holders or Indian citizens want it, then that’s understandable, but it’s not that Canadians or Americans or Brits vote. They have no rights”.

“It is ‘pakhand’ (imposture) to mislead people. People see it as a source of income for them,” Thekedar added.

Asked last year about reports of Khalistan slogans painted on the walls of the Indian consulate in San Francisco in the United States last year, he said such an act had never been committed.

“It’s not fair (to write Khalistan Zindabad) on the consulate building. This has never been done in the past, in the movement of the last 40 years. As I said, there is a role for the ISI there. They mislead them, hire people and make it happen. There is no Sikh hand in it,” he said.

On March 15, the Indian consulate in Brisbane, Australia was forced to close for security reasons following an unauthorized gathering of Khalistani supporters.

On March 16, the Foreign Office said India’s honorary consulate in Brisbane was “suspended for a short time” and that the matter had been taken up with the Australian authorities and that teams from both countries are in contact.

Speaking of ‘Warris Punjab De’ leader Amritpal Singh, whose supporters last month stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar demanding the release of his associate, Thakedar said Amritpal Singh did not know not the history of the Sikhs and that he would not succeed.

“He (Amritpal Singh) himself when he was in Dubai was clean shaven. He was not a (traditional) Sikh. He knows nothing about the history of Sikhs. like him will come because those who are used by ISI, they are not for life. When they feel that a person is no longer useful, they keep the others in line. They choose others then, “a he declared.

“Amritpal is not a Khalistani, he knows nothing about it. But for sure, he won a lot on the name of Khalistan. I don’t think he will be more successful,” Thekedar added.

He said the Pakistani government now thinks it does not need to fight India. “Some Sikhs work like tools in their hands. They think they don’t need to enter a war in which thousands of people will die (on their side). They are now using and feeding people and bothering the Indian government.

Thekedar said every problem has a political solution.

“Those who were previously pro-Khalistan, their committee should be formed by the Indian government. If solutions like these are found, the Khalistan movement will come to an end.

He also criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the law and order situation in the state, against softness towards pro-Khalistan elements, saying the regime led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was actually helping to revive the Khalistan movement by failing to act in time.

He added that Pakistan would not allow a separate Khalistan to be created as it is aware that the pro-Khalistanis have their eyes on Lahore next. They will come to Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib. They themselves will not let that happen. Pakistan is the real enemy of Khalistan,” Thekedar said.

“This government in Punjab is not capable of dealing with this (threat of revival of the Khalistan movement). There is not a single person in the administration who is dealing with this. I have the feeling that by failing to act in time, they only contribute to the revival of the Khalistan movement,” he said.

Suggesting that the Center consider accepting the demands of Khalistan leaders, he said this would prevent the movement from developing further.

“Their demands for the release of Sikh political prisoners and the removal of Sikhs from Section 25B-2 could be met. It will do no harm to the country if the government were to respond to these demands. If the government accedes to their demands, this movement could be nipped in the bud. Every problem has a political solution. The government may also consider forming a committee made up of former leaders of Khalistan. Through such measures, the government can put an end to the Khalistan movement,” he said.

Thekedar also praised the work undertaken and accomplished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism. He loves our community. He has done a lot – ending the blacklists, opening the Kartarpur corridor and talking about Chhote Sahibzadas (the sons of Guru Gobind Singh)”

He said the central government under Prime Minister Modi had been working to meet the major demands made by members of the Sikh community.

“The government has worked on major demands, and there are only a few demands left to be met. Everything will be fine if they agree to meet these demands,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had met with prominent Sikhs from across the country at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for taking action for the welfare of the Sikh community, and in particular for honoring Chaar Sahibzaade with his decision to declare December 26 every year as Veer Baal Diwas.

Each member of the delegation honored Prime Minister Modi with ‘Siropao’ and ‘Siri Sahib’.

Prime Minister Modi said people in many parts of the country are unaware of Chaar Sahibzaade’s contribution and sacrifice. He recalled that whenever he had the opportunity to speak in schools and in front of children, he always talked about Chaar Sahibzaade.

The decision to observe December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas will go a long way in raising awareness among children in different corners of the country, Prime Minister Modi has said.

He thanked leaders of the Sikh community for visiting him, saying the doors of his home were always open to them. He recalled his relationship with them and the time spent together during his stay in Punjab.

He praised the spirit of service of the Sikh community, saying the world needs to be more aware of it. He said his government was fully committed to the welfare of the Sikh community. He talked about several measures taken by the government in this regard.

He discussed the special arrangements that have been made to bring back Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan with honor while talking about the steps taken by the government through diplomatic channels to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to Sikh pilgrims.

In February 2022, Prime Minister Modi met with members of a Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. They honored and thanked him for bringing Sikhs and Hindus safely to India from Afghanistan under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the delegation saying they are not guests but they are in their own home, adding that India is their home. He spoke of the immense difficulties they face in Afghanistan and the assistance provided by the government to bring them to India safely.

He also spoke about the importance of the CAA and its benefits to the community while assuring them of his government’s continued support in the future as well as addressing all the issues and difficulties they are facing.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the importance of the tradition of honoring Guru Granth Sahib, in light of which special arrangements have been made to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. He also spoke of the immense love he received from Afghans over the years and fondly recalled his visit to Kabul.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was also part of the delegation that met Prime Minister Modi, thanked him for sending aid from India to bring the community back safely, saying that when no one stood at their side, Prime Minister Modi ensured constant support and prompt assistance.

Other members of the delegation also thanked Prime Minister Modi for standing up for them in times of distress. They said they had tears in their eyes when they heard him talking about making special arrangements to bring Guru Granth Sahib’s ‘Swaroop’ from Afghanistan to India with due respect.

They also thanked him for bringing the CAA into effect, which they believe will be of immense help to their community members.