Xi Jinping tightens party control over Chinese government





China has unveiled reforms that will allow President Xi Jinping to exercise more direct control over the government in areas ranging from the financial sector to the integration of technologies for civilian and military purposes. State media Thursday night announced new Communist Party commissions that will oversee government ministries and regulators under the State Council, China’s cabinet, as Xi further consolidates political control of state bodies. The reforms include a new central science and technology commission that will oversee a revamped science and technology ministry. The purpose of the commission will be to strengthen party leadership on science and technology reform and coordinate the integration of civil-military technological development. China’s push for military-civilian fusion, under which the Communist Party has ordered new technologies developed by the private sector to be shared with the military, is a major source of tension with the United States. Concerns over China’s military expansion are one of the motivations for Washington’s growing efforts to block China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology. Under China’s system, Xi, who begins an unprecedented third five-year term as president, is head of state but derives most of his power from his other roles as a communist party and military leader. While the party has always reigned supreme over China’s state organs, Xi, the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has further relegated the government to an enforcement role, analysts said. The party and state organization…has not yet fully adapted to the requirements of comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the agency said. Xinhua state press. Beijing this month announced a shakeup of its financial regulators and science and technology ministry, but the formation of new party commissions on Thursday was arguably a bigger development, analysts said. The new party bodies also include a central finance commission that will centralize and unify the leadership of key party figures and replace an existing government regulatory committee under the State Council. The new commission will become the main financial sector planning and coordination body of the party’s 205-member Central Committee. A separate organization will also be created to strengthen the political and ideological work of parties in the financial system. Recommended The party also decided to increase its direct surveillance of Hong Kong. An existing office under the Council of State will be reorganized and will report directly to the party leadership rather than to the cabinet. Beijing has sharply tightened its oversight of Hong Kong affairs after the city was swept by anti-government protests in 2019. In 2020, China introduced a new national security law to crack down on dissent in the city and has brought together politicians from pro-democracy opposition parties. . Lau Siu-kai, an adviser to Beijing for the Chinese Association for Hong Kong and Macao Studies, said the reshuffle would consolidate the power of the party leadership during Xi’s third term. He said the new office overseeing Hong Kong was in line with Beijing’s implementation of a policy that only patriots could hold public office in the city after the 2019 protests. State media did not announce which senior party officials would lead the new commissions. China’s parliament confirmed Xi’s number two Li Qiang as prime minister and head of the State Council this weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6cd62a6c-5080-4a0e-b3f0-621bde751777 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related